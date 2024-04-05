Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 13, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVXL) securities between February 1, 2022 and January 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On January 2, 2024, Anavex announced results from a Phase 2/3 EXCELLENCE Clinical Study in Pediatric Rett Syndrome, reporting that the “co-primary endpoint . . . was not met.” The Company blamed deficiencies in the study on “large placebo effect which may have masked the compound’s therapeutic effect,” despite no evidence to support that claim.

On this news, Anavex’s stock price fell $3.26, or 35%, to close at $6.05 per share on January 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) suggested it was going to use particular endpoint and research methods known to the public in advance; (2) When the Company changed those methods last-minute during the Avatar research program, it promised investors it would keep those newly-adopted endpoints and methods; (3) It likewise abandoned those endpoints when it released the Excellence study data; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

