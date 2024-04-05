Introducing The “99 Cent” Business Seminar Series Coming to The Woodlands, Texas on April 29th, 2024
Small and Micro-Sized Business Guidance for Companies on a Budget!
If your HR documentation consists of only a W-4 and an I-9 form, get your ticket now!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIRTT Consulting, a leading provider of business education and business consulting services, is pleased to announce its new 99 Cent Business Seminar Series. The 99 Cent Business Seminar Series consists of a series of seminars geared to help small and micro-sized companies with different business issues. Our first upcoming live, in-person seminar in The Woodlands, Texas, focuses on essential HR documents for Texas employers. The seminar titled "Choosing the Right HR Documentation and How They Protect Your Company" is set to take place at 8:30am, Monday, April 29th, 2024 in The Woodlands, Texas. Tickets for this event are priced at .99 cents each. There are only 25 seats for this in-person event and you must click here to register online.
— Nina Ross, Business Expert and CEO, CIRTT Consulting
This seminar aims to equip Texas employers, especially small and micro sized companies, with the necessary knowledge and tools to effectively document the entire employee-employer relationship. “You’ll gain a profound understanding of the significance of each new hire document, learn strategies to streamline new hire paperwork, and see how using these employment documents can greatly protect companies and mitigate issues," said Nina Ross, business expert, CEO of CIRTT Consulting and the YouTube channel Business Operations, Management and Human Resources.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Nina, a cited industry expert, about the following:
• Specific new hire documents Nina recommends all employers should use.
• Clear explanation of each document.
• Strategies to get established employees to sign new HR documents.
• Methods to streamline your company’s HR documentation process.
• and much more
In addition, Nina will discuss a recent Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) case study and how she successfully used these HR documents to win an unemployment claim filed by a terminated employee.
Since 2003, Nina clearly understands the importance of small and micro-sized companies utilizing the correct HR documentation. “From legal compliance to operational efficiency and maintaining a professional image, the benefits are manifold.” said Nina. Nina further stated that “investing time and effort into developing and maintaining comprehensive HR documentation is a strategic decision that pays dividends in the long run, supporting the growth and success of the company.”
This seminar will provide practical insights and strategies for creating, implementing, and maintaining effective HR documents that are essential for managing a successful workforce. Business owners, HR managers, executives, and anyone responsible for overseeing human resources functions within their organization are invited to attend this seminar for only .99 cents per ticket. There are only 25 seats. To reserve your seat, you must click here now and I'll see you in The Woodlands, Texas.
Nina Ross
CIRTT Consulting
nina@cirttconsulting.com
