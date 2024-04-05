Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance Announces 2nd Annual T1D Cure 30 Mile Dog Walk Challenge

Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance (JDCA)

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance (JDCA), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to research and advocacy toward finding a cure for type 1 diabetes, today proudly announced the 2nd annual T1D Cure 30 Mile Dog Walk Challenge.

This year’s event will run through the month of April. Registration for the challenge, which is expected to surpass the $200 thousand raised milestone in its second year, is now open to the public on the JDCA’s website.

Since 2020, JDCA’s virtual event schedule has grown in both scale and impact each year, raising more than $1,800,000 in support of the JDCA’s advocacy initiatives to date while driving public awareness of the need for a type 1 diabetes cure. The virtual format offers a greater opportunity for participation since interested individuals can join the challenge via Facebook regardless of location. With more than 88,000 dedicated participants, these critical fundraising events have not only fueled the fight against type 1 diabetes but have also ensured that vital research publications, such as the State of the Cure for Type 1 Diabetes, remain free and accessible to all.

“What better way to take advantage of the Spring air, than to drive awareness for a T1D cure while walking your furry friend,” says Jeff Ohanian, Fundraising Manager at the Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance. Executive Director, Phil Shaw added, “We invite everyone to take on the challenge to deliver critical advocacy and bring us closer to a world without the daily burdens of T1D.”

Participants across the U.S. are encouraged to start their own digital fundraiser and commit to walking 30 miles with their dogs throughout the challenge. To join in the cause, participants connect via a private Facebook group. From there, they can interact with other passionate members and the JDCA, post messages of encouragement, and record progress along their own journey.

For more information on the Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance’s T1D Cure 30 Mile Dog Walk Challenge, please visit www.thejdca.org, or follow along on Facebook.

ABOUT THE JUVENILE DIABETES CURE ALLIANCE

The aim of the JDCA is to see a Practical Cure for type 1 diabetes become widely available in the next 15 years. The JDCA advocates for substantial resources to be directed toward Practical Cure research. The target of this advocacy includes major diabetes charitable organizations and T1D research centers throughout the United States. In addition, the JDCA works with and provides information to donors who want their contributions to support T1D cure research and ensure that their gifts are being used solely for that purpose.