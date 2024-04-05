Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month this April with The Jazz Sanctuary, with 8 concerts in Philadelphia and its Suburbs

Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month this April with The Jazz Sanctuary in Philadelphia, Malvern, Buckingham, Lower Gwynedd and Flourtown

The audience is respectful of the music, they’re attentive, they’re really at peace – they’re at one with the music with you.” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smithsonian Museum of American History founded National Jazz Appreciation Month in April 2001 to celebrate the culture, music, and heritage associated with jazz. Once again this year, that tradition continues for The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia’s most unique non-profit performing arts group, with free, live concert performances scheduled in Philadelphia, Malvern, Buckingham, Lower Gwynedd and Flourtown.“When you look at the generation of jazz, you have gospel, blues, jazz, all coming together in the only true American music convention,” said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “Because I’ve been playing, and I watch the audience, I see jazz music as a form of tranquility. The audience is respectful of the music, they’re attentive, they’re really at peace – they’re at one with the music with you.”That truly American art form, jazz, will be on display for audiences throughout Philadelphia and its suburbs this April with seven public performances beginning on Sunday, April 7 when The Jazz Sanctuary’s group, Bruce Kaminsky and Friends, will perform at Grace Epiphany Episcopal Church (224 East Gowen Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa 19119-1020). Kaminsky & Friends will perform during a secular event beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but an offering is suggested.Meanwhile, a second group of musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary, the Alan Segal Quintet, will also be performing on Sunday, April 7 in a 4 p.m. Vespers service at St. Peter’s Church in the Great Valley (2475 St. Peter’s Road, Malvern, Pa 19355). Appearing at that early evening performance are Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Dave Kenney (piano), Randy Sutin(vibes), Grant MacAvoy (drums) and Alan Segal (bass).On Thursday, April 11, performers from The Jazz Sanctuary return to Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) for an evening of the always-popular “Jazz & Joe,” with live music, coffee and treats which begins at 7:30 p.m. Among the musicians and artists expected to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This 90-minute concert performance is free of charge.The Jazz Sanctuary makes its debut at Lower Gwynedd’s Church of the Messiah (1001 Dekalb Pike Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002) on Friday, April 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Among The Jazz Sanctuary musicians scheduled to perform that night are Eddie Etkins (saxophone), James Dell’Orefice (piano), Tony Micilli (vibes), Grant MacAvoy (drums) and Alan Segal (bass).On Wednesday, April 17, musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary will perform at an invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the Arch Street United Methodist Church.On Thursday, April 25, The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Philadelphia’s historic Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) for a two-hour “Jazz & Joe” concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. Among the musicians expected to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert is also free of charge.The next evening, Friday, April 26, The Jazz Sanctuary will perform at an invitation-only fundraising event at Gloria Dei to benefit the Historic Gloria Dei Preservation Corporation.On Sunday, April 28, musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary will travel to Flourtown for their debut performance at Saint Miriam Parish and Friary (654 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031). Slated to perform in a one-hour concert that begins at 3 p.m. are Eddie Etkins (sax),James Dell’Orefice (piano), Randy Sutin (vibes), Alan Segal (bass) and Grant MacAvoy (drums).Recently, The Jazz Sanctuary received a $2,500 grant from The Presser Foundation (Philadelphia, PA) to continue its mission, bringing jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, senior centers, hospitals, rehab centers, community centers and houses of worship throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs.The Jazz Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has performed over 800 free concerts in the Greater Philadelphia region since its inception in 2011. The non-profit continues to see additional funding, as well as corporate sponsorships, to support their mission. In The Jazz Sanctuary’s most recent donation match period, December 2023 into January 2024, the non-profit raised over $11,000.Additional information about The Jazz Sanctuary is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com

Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary, shares the backstory of the music non-profit in a recent interview.