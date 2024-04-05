Access Yes looking for landowners in the Salmon Region

Fish and Game is seeking to enroll new properties in its Access Yes! Program, which improves public access to or through private land by compensating willing landowners who provide access.

In addition to receiving monetary compensation, landowners can specify conditions upon public access that best meet their needs, such as restricting motorized vehicles, restricting when the property is publicly accessible, and for which wildlife species they are offering public hunting or trapping opportunities.

Landowners are covered by the state recreational liability statute, which provides a liability shield to landowners who allow recreational opportunities without charge or have entered into a cooperative lease agreement with the State.

“We are currently looking to enhance opportunities for white-tailed deer hunting, but all types of access opportunities will be considered for funding,” says Tom Schrempp, Landowner Sportsman Coordinator based in Salmon.

Bids will be accepted through mid-June and evaluated based on size of parcel offered, type of access provided, abundance of game, and bid price.

For additional information or assistance in completing a bid application, contact Tom Schrempp at 208-756-2271.