Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,556 in the last 365 days.

Access Yes looking for landowners in the Salmon Region

Fish and Game is seeking to enroll new properties in its Access Yes! Program, which improves public access to or through private land by compensating willing landowners who provide access. 

In addition to receiving monetary compensation, landowners can specify conditions upon public access that best meet their needs, such as restricting motorized vehicles, restricting when the property is publicly accessible, and for which wildlife species they are offering public hunting or trapping opportunities. 

Landowners are covered by the state recreational liability statute, which provides a liability shield to landowners who allow recreational opportunities without charge or have entered into a cooperative lease agreement with the State.  

“We are currently looking to enhance opportunities for white-tailed deer hunting, but all types of access opportunities will be considered for funding,” says Tom Schrempp, Landowner Sportsman Coordinator based in Salmon. 

Bids will be accepted through mid-June and evaluated based on size of parcel offered, type of access provided, abundance of game, and bid price.

For additional information or assistance in completing a bid application, contact Tom Schrempp at 208-756-2271.

You just read:

Access Yes looking for landowners in the Salmon Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more