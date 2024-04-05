DED and DHHS Announce Notice of Public Hearing, Public Comment Period

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be soliciting public comments from April 5 – May 6, 2024, regarding the Proposed 2024 Annual Action Plan (AAP).

This document describes how DED and DHHS will use approximately $34 million in annual funding pertaining to the following programs:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME)

National Housing Trust Fund (HTF)

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids (HOPWA)

Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Fund (HSATF)

Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF)

The documents describe the manner in which program funding will be used for the assistance of low- and moderate-income persons; national and state objectives; application schedules; eligible activities; project selection criteria; and plans for minimizing the displacement of persons as a result of funded activities.

DED and DHHS will solicit public comments from April 5 until May 6, 2024, at 12 p.m. CT. A public hearing will be conducted at the following date and time:

Monday, April 22, 2024:

12:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. MT:

Register at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/events

Nebraska Department of Economic Development

Hearing Room, Lower Level, Room 031

245 Fallbrook Blvd Lincoln, NE 68521

An electronic copy of the proposed document is available on the DED website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/reports. Copies of the proposed documentwill also be available at the in-person public hearing, or can be obtained by contacting Lori Cole, Office Manager, at 800-426-6505 or 402-471-3746, or by emailing lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov.

All comments must be received by DED before the close of the comment period. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or, email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “2024 AAP Proposed.” Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Laura Hart (308-202-0177 or ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov) by April 10, 2024.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.