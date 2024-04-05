CRCP 7th International Conference in Communication and Media Studies Commenced at EMU 

The 7th International Conference in Communication and Media Studies organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Communication Faculty, Center of Research and Communication for Peace (CRCP) commenced on Thursday, 4 April, 2024 at 09:30 a.m. at Communication Faculty’s Purple Hall.

To continue until Saturday, 6 April 2024, this year’s conference is being held with the “Peace-ing it Together: Reconsidering Communication, Community and the Media in the Anthropocene” theme. Delivering an opening speech at the event, the Chair of CRCP Prof. Dr. Hanife Aliefendioğlu welcomed the participants attending the event and thanked everyone who have contributed to the realization of the conference. Providing detailed information on the conference program, Prof. Dr. Aliefendioğlu wished for a fruitful conference. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Aliefendioğlu highlighted that the importance of the center’s existence and activities during this period where social, geographical, and economic fragility in the region threatens peaceful voices and efforts. Prof. Dr. Aliefendioğlu also conveyed the contentment of the center on founding member of the center, Prof. Dr. Sevda Alankuş’s achievement for being awarded by the Turkish Journalists’ Association for her contributions on peace journalism.

Also speaking at the event, EMU Communication Faculty’s Dean Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy stressed his belief that the annually organized conference hosted by the EMU Communication Faculty will be successful. Stating that a great importance is attached to peace culture at the EMU Communication Faculty, Prof. Dr. Ersoy underlined the on-going peace studies carried out at the faculty which are a part of faculty’s mission. Expressing that being a part of such events is always prideful, Prof. Dr. Ersoy noted that conferences and various different events on peace communication have been organized at the Faculty of Communication over 20 years. Commemorating Prof. Dr. Johan Galtung, one of the prominent figures in peace studies and peace journalism, who recently passed away, Prof. Dr. Ersoy wished for a beneficial conference.

Following the opening speeches, keynote speaker Prof. Kaarle Nordenstreng joined the conference online with a presentation titled “Embracing the World Out of Order”. The first panel moderated by Prof. Dr. Hanife Aliefendioğlu commenced following the speech of Prof. Nordenstreng. The panel continued with presentations delivered by Ayça Kurdoğlu, Duygu Onay Çöker and, Prof. Dr. Hanife Aliefendioğlu and Hanife Erişen.

The second panel of the conference took place within the moderatorship of Vasfi Çifçioğlu where presentations were made by Nihal Soğancı, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Aysu Arsoy, Vasvi Çiftçioğlu and Huri Yontucu and, Assist. Prof. Dr. Canan Salih. A third panel was also held and moderated by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ülfet Kutoğlu Kuruç. Özker Kocadal and Julie Alev Dilmaç, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ülfet Kutoğlu Kuruç, Reeta Nousiainen and Assist. Prof. Dr. Baruck O. Opiyo delivered presentations in the third panel. Within the scope of the conference, presentations will also continue on 5 and 6 April, 2024.