Senior minister Dr. Douglas profoundly touched by recent gestures by cabinet and parliament members

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): Recent gestures by members of the Federal Cabinet and members of the St. Christopher and Nevis National Assembly to recognise the outstanding contributions made by the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas over the past 35 years, have had a profound impact on the Senior Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Christopher Six.

During a refreshment break at the Cabinet meeting on March 18, Dr. Douglas was surprised to find colleagues who served in his Cabinet over the 20 years (1995-2015) when he was prime minister, assembled in the Parliamentary Lounge. The past and current Cabinet members, led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, toasted Dr. Douglas’ three decades and five years of public service. Additionally, during the March 26 Sitting of the National Assembly, MPs from both sides of the political aisle spoke glowingly about the tremendous service, sacrifices, leadership and longevity of Dr. Douglas.

On the April 03 edition of the radio and television programme InFocus, the Right Honourable Dr. Douglas shared that these engagements “really meant something.”

“On many occasions, a person is not necessarily honoured by his own colleagues or country if you widen it to citizens, and it was really important to hear, especially from the other side, comments which I think were practical, genuine and honest,” the senior minister stated, while highlighting that many of the MPs are new to Parliament. “And so to hear the present generation of people who are now there (in parliament) speak publicly, it meant something because some of them would have been kids … when I became prime minister … and each could attest to something that impacted his or her life.”

The kind and sincere comments by the Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, the Honourable Mark Brantley, were referenced by the Right Honourable Dr. Douglas as he noted the political banter that took place over the years.

“To have that kind of friendly exchange, when originally those same exchanges took place in the heat of debate in the Parliament, to some extent, was quite rewarding to know that though we are on different sides, we can still enjoy a camaraderie among us,” said Dr. Douglas.

Senior Minister Dr. Douglas is celebrating 35 years of public service to St. Kitts and Nevis with a series of activities in the coming months. To date, activities included a book launch, church service, health fair and more.