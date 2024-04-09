DC Council and DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence Recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Honor Children’s National

Council’s leadership and continued support of victim services is a testament to the seriousness with which our city takes issues of gender-based violence.” — Rachel Friedman of the DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every April, the District of Columbia joins the nation in recognizing National Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) with many opportunities to learn about preventing and ending sexual assault and supporting survivors. On Tuesday, April 9, SAAM will be formally recognized by the Council of the District of Columbia in partnership with the DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence (DCCESV) with a ceremonial resolution. The resolution urges residents to show their support for victim-survivors and work to prevent and end sexual assault, abuse, harassment, online harassment, and sex trafficking.

In the District, a strong coalition of community-based partners have been working together for decades to prevent and end sexual violence, including child sexual abuse. One such organization is the Child and Adolescent Protection Center of Children’s National Hospital, which DCCESV has selected to be this year’s honoree and receive the Council’s annual proclamation, presented by Ward 2 Councilmember Brook Pinto, who Chairs the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety.

“SAAM is a time to raise awareness about sexual violence and to honor the tireless efforts of direct service providers who respond to victim-survivors with compassion, respect, and unparalleled services every day. April is also National Child Abuse Prevention Month” said Rachel Friedman of the DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence. “Council’s leadership and continued support of victim services is a testament to the seriousness with which our city takes issues of gender-based violence, and it means a great deal to our Coalition community to have this month recognized by the Council.”

The Child and Adolescent Protection Center at Children’s National is the only medical center in the District of Columbia with a team of health professionals dedicated to victims and survivors of child abuse and their families. They are one of the few hospitals in the country using a team approach to assessing and treating these individuals.

DCCESV is also proud to present Dr. Allison Jackson, the Division Chief of the Child and Adolescent Protection Center at Children’s National, with the “Visionary Voice Award” from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. This national honor recognizes the creativity and hard work of individuals around the country who have demonstrated outstanding work to end sexual violence.

“I feel deeply honored by this recognition," said Dr. Jackson. "By championing trauma-responsive, developmentally sound and culturally agile patient care, by sharing our knowledge and skills for advocacy, and professional education, we aim to support survivors of sexual violence across the pediatric age spectrum and equip professionals with the knowledge and skills to meet their needs.”

In tandem with the month, DCCESV has coordinated an Action Guide for April at dccesv.org/saam, providing residents with opportunities for skill building, training, and awareness-raising like a social media toolkit, workshops, support groups, film discussions, and community events.

About DCCESV:

The DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence (DCCESV) is the District's federally designated sexual assault coalition for direct service providers, prevention programs, and stakeholders serving residents in all 8 Wards of the city. With a growing membership of 32 service provider organizations and key stakeholder agencies, DCCESV seeks to enhance the capacity of organizations and agencies to strategically partner and effectively address the needs of sexual violence victim-survivors in the Washington, DC, through education, training and technical assistance, advocacy, and policy. To learn more visit dccesv.org.