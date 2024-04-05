National Child Abuse Prevention Month: DCS Offers Vital Supports for Families

Phoenix, AZ (April 5, 2024)

April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of protecting children from abuse and neglect. In recognition of this month, the Department of Child Safety (DCS) is highlighting its efforts to assist families in finding resources to prepare, educate, and support them in their parenting journey.

Raising children is both rewarding and demanding. It is filled with joys, triumphs, and challenges. Especially during the early childhood years, parents often encounter numerous hurdles and frustrations. However, they need not navigate this path alone. Arizona offers an array of tools, resources, and partnerships aimed at aiding parents as they foster their child's development.

"Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and supportive environment," said David Lujan, DCS Cabinet Executive Officer. "By empowering parents with the tools and resources they need, we can work together to prevent child abuse and neglect, and ensure that all children have the opportunity to thrive."

DCS's Office of Prevention plays a pivotal role in this endeavor by providing families with support and guidance. Through collaborative efforts with community organizations and agencies, the team equips parents with the knowledge and resources they need to create loving, nurturing environments to build strong family relationships.

The prevention services offered through DCS include the Safe Sleep and Car Seat campaigns; the Dad Together and Take 10 initiatives; and the Helping Grand and Healthy Families programs.

Throughout the month of April and beyond, DCS's Office of Prevention will continue to engage with families, communities, and stakeholders to promote awareness and facilitate access to essential resources. By fostering a culture of support and collaboration, we can collectively strive towards creating a safer future for all children.

For more information on these programs, visit dcs.az.gov/parentforward.