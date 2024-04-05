Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers Public Lecture on 30 Year Celebration of South Africa’s Democracy, 9 Feb

At the invitation of the University of Johannesburg’s School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy, in partnership with the College of Business and Economics, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Tuesday, 09 April 2024, deliver a Distinguished Special Public Lecture on the 30 Years Celebration of South Africa’s Democracy.

Priding itself as an international University of choice, anchored in Africa and dynamically shaping the future, the University of Johannesburg will host the Deputy President at its Auckland Park Campus.

The public lecture will be delivered under the theme: “ Inspiring the Youth in South Africa to imagine a better, prosperous future ”.

In this regard, the Deputy President's lecture is expected to highlight considerable progress made by the democratic government in fostering a more inclusive and equitable society since 1994.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday 09 April 2024

Time: 10h00 (Media to arrive at 08h30)

Venue: University of Johannesburg Arts Theatre, Auckland Park Campus, Corner Kingsway and University Road, Auckland Park.

Members of the media who wish to attend and cover the event should send their details to Ms Tshiamo Selomo on 066 118 1505 or Ms Masego Panyane on 084 067 7528

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840