Deputy President Paul Mashatile breaks bread with Muslim community in Cape Town, 5 Apr

At the invitation of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday, 05 April 2024, break bread with the Muslim community in Cape Town who have been observing a month-long period of fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
 
Ramadan brings to the fore the spirit of sharing and Ubuntu. The Deputy President is pleased to share in this celebration, which calls for unity, not only within the Islamic faith, but communities at large.  
 
Media enquiries:
Mr. Keith Khoza
Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President
Cell: 066 195 8840

