Western Cape Province prepares for strong winds and torrential downpours

“The Western Cape can expect strong winds and torrential downpours from Saturday evening through to Tuesday,” Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, environmental Affairs and Development Planning said today.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) was earlier today briefed by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) on the development of an intense cut-off low weather system. “SAWS informed us that several warnings will be issued for disruptive rain, cold temperatures and strong winds over large part of the Western Cape from Saturday lasting until Tuesday.”

According to SAWS, the system is slow moving, thus increasing the potential for flooding and wind damages as it moves over the country. The following warnings are issued for the Western Cape specifically:

A Level 4 warning for strong wind for the entire province from Saturday till Tuesday.

A Level 6 warning for strong winds for the area between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Saturday till Tuesday.

A Level 4 warning for disruptive rains from Sunday to Tuesday for the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Garden Route, and the Central Karoo.

A Level 6 warning for disruptive rains of between 100mm and 150mm on Monday for the Overberg, Cape Town, and the Cape Winelands.

The PDMC is on standby, and the various district disaster centres are ready to be activated if needed, and emergency and rescue services are ready to respond to eventualities. Provincial departments are represented at the PDMC and will be ready to provide support if needed.

According to the PDMC, more than 135 000 hectares of land has burned during the summer season, resulting in large tracts of land with no vegetation cover at the moment. This adds to the risk of landslides and rockfalls in affected areas.

“With the above in mind, it makes sense for the public to reconsider outdoors activities planned for the weekend and to rather stay safe and indoors where possible,” Minister Bredell said.

