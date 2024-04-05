New Study Sheds Light on the Impact of Sleep on Adult ADD Management
What this research suggests is that by focusing on improving sleep quality, we can offer adults with ADD a powerful tool to better manage their symptoms.”GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study recently found significant correlation between sleep quality and the management of symptoms associated with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) in adults. This research underscores the critical role that sleep plays in the overall well-being and symptom management strategies for individuals diagnosed with ADD.
— Dr. Stanford Owen
Attention Deficit Disorder, a condition characterized by patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, has long been the subject of medical research and discussion. However, the focus has often been more on pharmacological and behavioral therapies, with less emphasis on lifestyle management, such as sleep. This study provides new insights into how improving sleep quality can have a profound effect on managing ADD symptoms in adults.
Dr. Stanford Owen, owner of ADD Clinics in Mississippi commented on the study's findings. "The implications of this research are significant for both practitioners and patients. For years, the link between sleep and ADD has been understood anecdotally, but now we have empirical evidence that highlights just how pivotal good sleep is. This study reveals that adults with ADD who report higher quality sleep also experience a noticeable reduction in the severity of their symptoms."
The research involved a comprehensive analysis of sleep patterns and their effects on daily functioning in adults with ADD. Participants in the study were assessed over a period of six months, with researchers evaluating various aspects of sleep, including duration, quality, and patterns of disturbance. The findings indicate that individuals with ADD who consistently achieve higher quality sleep exhibit better cognitive function, reduced impulsivity, and improved attention spans.
Moreover, the study proposes that interventions aimed at enhancing sleep hygiene could be an effective adjunct therapy for adults dealing with ADD. Recommendations include establishing regular sleep schedules, reducing exposure to blue light before bedtime, and incorporating relaxation techniques into the evening routine.
Dr. Owen elaborates on the practical applications of the findings. "What this research suggests is that by focusing on improving sleep quality, we can offer adults with ADD a powerful tool to better manage their symptoms. This doesn't negate the importance of traditional therapies but rather adds another layer to our approach in supporting our patients."
The study also underscores the need for healthcare providers to include sleep assessments as part of the comprehensive management plan for ADD. By identifying and addressing sleep-related issues, practitioners can offer more holistic and effective care.
Many patients with ADHD, by definition, are “hyper”, states Dr. Owen. This means they either make too much adrenalin, the fight or flight hormone made by the adrenal gland, or, are more sensitive than others to adrenalin. This leads to a heightened sense of awareness, being on the lookout for danger, unable to “relax”. He has found that simply blocking the effects with FDA ADHD-approved medications clonidine or guanfacine, normally used to treat hypertension, can drastically reduced the time to fall asleep, then stay asleep, and gain more REM (rapid eye movement) dreaming sleep which is the stage the “restores” the brain with brain-growing hormones that chemically lock in memories from the previous day.
A combined approach is always the best course: lifestyle, behavioral, and medical.
In conclusion, this research marks a significant step forward in understanding and managing Adult ADD. It highlights the necessity of a holistic approach to treatment, one that includes a strong emphasis on sleep. As the field continues to evolve, it is hoped that these findings will lead to improved outcomes for individuals living with ADD.
