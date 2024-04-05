Minister Thulas Nxesi and Premier Panyaza Lesufi launch labour activation programmes, 6 Apr 

Minister of Employment and Labour in partnership with Gauteng Premier to launch 55 labour activation programmes at NASREC to create employment opportunities in the Province

Employment and Labour Minister, Mr TW. Nxesi (MP) will in partnership with Gauteng Premier Mr P. Lesufi (MPL) and the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Nasi Ispani project launch 55 labour activation programmes at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday 06 April 2024.

The launch which will take place as a media breakfast session, forms part of a national roll-out plan that will see the creation of more than 700 000 employment opportunities across the country.

In the coming weeks two other phases will be launched in Gauteng, pursuant to implementing a total of 105 labour activation programmes in the province.

Members of the media are invited to the occasion which will take place as follows:

Date: Saturday 06 April 2024

Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre (NASREC)

Time: 08:00

