PHILIPPINES, April 5 - Press Release

April 5, 2024 Tulfo raises conflict of interest issue on Yulo's DENR duties, files resolution to investigate violations on protected areas Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo questioned the ability of Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga to lead the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). In filing Senate Resolution (SR) No. 985 yesterday, Tulfo cited the Philippine Star article written by Jarius Bondoc alleging the Secretary's conflict of interest involving her family's ownership of about 40,000 hectares of land in the towns of Coron and Busuanga in Palawan called Yulo King Ranch (YKR). In 1975, then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. issued Presidential Proclamation No. 1387 declaring a 40,000 hectares land area in Busuanga and Coron as pasture reserve -- a protected area owned by the state. But one year later, in 1976, the Yulos allegedly obtained said property. According to the article, the YKR has been branded "the largest agrarian anomaly." Every year, from 2015 until now, hundreds of farmers would hold a protest in Palawan as they request that the small 900 hectares land which is part of YKR be distributed and shared with them so that they can use and benefit from it. Notably, Section 8 of the Republic Act No. 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) Act of 2018 mandated the Secretary of the DENR to carry out the mandates of the law to take care of protected areas. However, Yulo recently issued a statement stating that the DENR does not intend to close down resorts built within the protected areas like in Mt. Apo, and instead she said that they will look for common ground to consider workers. "Ngunit ang tanong ng mga environmentalist, bakit pa tayo magdedeklara ng mga protected area na kalaunan ay puwede palang patayuan ng mga resort at ang ibibigay na palusot ng DENR ay alangalang sa trabaho. Dagdag pa nila, malawak naman daw ang Pilipinas at mayroong ibang lugar na puwede ring tayuan ng mga resort na makakapagbigay din ng mga trabaho," he said. After the Senate hearing of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change last April 3, Tulfo said more people came to his office to report other protected areas that have been occupied by illegal structures, such as the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape and Ticao Burias Pass Protected Seascape. Also included is Mt. Apo and Chocolate Hills Natural Monument. Under SR No. 985, Tulfo seeks to investigate all complaints about the violations done in protected areas, including the 40,000 hectares YKR issue. Among those who will be invited as resource persons are farmers in Palawan. Conflict of interest? Tanong ni Tulfo sa pamamahala ni Yulo sa DENR Kinukuwestiyon ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo kung may kapabilidad pa rin ba si Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga na mamuno sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Ito ay matapos lumabas ang isang artikulo sa diyaryong Philippine Star na isinulat ni Jarius Bondoc kung saan nakasaad na may kinamkam na 40,000 hectares na lupain sa Coron at Busuanga ang pamilya ni Yulo-Loyzaga na tinawag na Yulo King Ranch (YKR). Pitong ektarya ng lupaing ito, diumano, ay ginagamit bilang meat processing plant. Noong taong 1975, nagpalabas ng Presidential Proclamation No. 1387 si dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at idinideklara ang 40,000 hektaryang lupain na ito sa Isla ng Busuanga bilang pasture reserve - na nagsasabing bawal ibenta, at maipamahagi, magamit at mapakinabangan ang lupa na ito maliban sa pagiging pasture reserve. Itong lupain na ito ay public domain; ang ibig sabihin, ito ay pagmamay-ari ng sambayanan at hindi ng pribadong indibidwal. Ito ngayon ay binabansagang "the largest agrarian anomaly." Taun-taon, mula 2015 hanggang ngayon, daan-daang mga magsasaka ang nagwewelga sa Palawan at kanilang hinihiling na sana ay maibahagi sa kanila ang katiting na 900 hectares na nakapaloob as YKR upang kanilang magamit at mapakinabangan. Ayon sa Section 8 ng Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018 o E-NIPAS Act of 2018, mandato ng DENR Secretary na magpalabas ng mga patakaran para pangalagaan ang mga protected area nang naaayon sa polisiya ng batas. Pero kamakailan lang ay nagpalabas si Yulo ng pahayag kung saan sinabi niya na hindi nila planong galawin ang mga ilegal na negosyong istraktura gaya ng mga resort na naipatayo sa mga protected area tulad ng sa Mt. Apo, bagkus ay hahanapan daw niya ito ng "common ground" alang-alang sa mga nagtatrabaho doon. Ngunit ang tanong ng mga environmentalist, bakit pa tayo magdedeklara ng mga protected area na kalaunan ay puwede palang patayuan ng mga resort at ang ibibigay na palusot ng DENR ay alang-alang sa trabaho? Dagdag pa nila, malawak naman daw ang Pilipinas at mayroong ibang lugar na puwede ring tayuan ng mga resort na makakapagbigay din ng mga trabaho. Pagkatapos ng Senate hearing ng Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change noong April 3, sunod-sunod ang sumadya sa tanggapan ni Sen. Idol para isumbong ang ilan pang protected areas na pinatayuan ng illegal structures, gaya ng sa Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape at Ticao Burias Pass Protected Seascape. Kasama na rin ang Mt. apo at Chocolate Hills Natural Monument. Dahil dito, naghain si Sen. Idol ng Senate Resolution No. 985 para imbestigahan ang mga sumbong tungkol sa paglalapastangan sa mga protected area na ito. Kasama na sa resolusyon ang pagpapaimbestiga tungkol sa isyu sa 40,000 hectares YKR. Kabilang sa mga iimbitihan bilang resource persons ang mga magsasaka sa Palawan.