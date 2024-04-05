SENATOR NANCY SCORES NEGLIGENCE OF DENR, WANTS PAMB MEETINGS RECORDED

Senator Nancy Binay scored the complacency and negligence of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) meetings which led to the building of structures in protected areas.

She urged DENR to have audio visual recordings of its meetings to avoid confusion and promote greater accountability within the agency.

"Baka mas maigi na may actual recording. Maybe you could start requiring na hindi lang minutes but actual recording of PAMB hearings. Kasi kung minutes lang yun, hindi clear kung ano ba yung naging exchange, ano yung explanation," Binay said.

The senator expressed concern after the senate hearing on the construction of a resort in Chocolate Hills revealed that the DENR is not privy to some of the details in PAMB meetings because their representatives were absent.

"Nakakagulat lang na malaman na nagka-conduct pala ng hearing ang PAMB--which is chaired by the DENR Director--nang walang audio/video recording na magba-validate sa official minutes of the meeting," Binay said.

In the same hearing, it was revealed that the PAMB clearance for Captain's Peak Garden and Resort was issued during the time of former DENR regional executive in Central Visayas Gilbert Gonzales, who is now an assistant secretary in the agency.

However, Gonzales said in the hearing that he was not present in the said PAMB meeting because he needed to attend a different event.

"The minutes/recordings are supposed to serve as accountability tools, and as reliable references should there be issues and misunderstandings in the future," Binay added.

Meanwhile, Senator Binay said the Captain's Peak Garden and Resort should be demolished because it may pave the way for more individuals and businesses to build structures in protected areas.

"Sabi ni Secretary Loyzaga they are in the process of hearing itong issue ng Captain's Peak, but sa akin - 'yung structure itself, ang sakit sa bangs nung itsura. For me, dapat matanggal talaga 'yang structure," she added.