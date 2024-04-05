The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®)’s Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM®) hosts event to highlight treatment options for obesity and minimizing risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease

This free in-person event will be held in partnership with University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute’s Center for Integrated and Novel Approaches in Vascular Metabolic Disease (UH CINEMA)

CRANBURY, N.J., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is pleased to announce its upcoming event, “The Latest and Greatest on Obesity Treatment to Reduce Risk for Type 2 Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease.” The in-person dinner conference will take place in partnership with University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute’s Center for Integrated and Novel Approaches in Vascular Metabolic Disease (UH CINEMA) on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Westin Cleveland Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio.



The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM®) has gained recognition for advocating value-based care and advancing health care methodologies. The upcoming event will showcase a panel of health care experts engaging in discussions about the latest advancements in the fields of value-based care and population health practices. The event aims to acknowledge and explore the challenges within these domains.

The organizers of this highly anticipated event are proud to announce the distinguished individuals who will play key roles in guiding the sessions and discussion. Ian J. Neeland, M.D., a renowned figure in health care, will serve as the esteemed chair. Dr. Neeland currently holds the prestigious positions of director of cardiovascular prevention and director of the Center for Integrated and Novel Approaches in Vascular-Metabolic Disease (CINEMA) at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute. Additionally, the event is privileged to welcome Robert H. Lustig, M.D., MSL, a prominent key opinion leader specializing in neuroendocrinology, and Jamy Ard, M.D., the co-director of the Wake Forest Baptist Health Weight Management Center. Dr. Lustig's expertise lies in the regulation of energy balance by the central nervous system, with a specific focus on addressing childhood obesity and diabetes in both his research and clinical practice. Dr. Ard is a clinical researcher focused on studying strategies to treat obesity in adults and is conducting research to explore how to use new obesity treatments to improve the control of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes. Their invaluable insights and contributions will enrich the event, making it an exceptional platform for cutting-edge discussions in the health care landscape.

The event will also include discussions led and facilitated by Melanie Phelps, DrPH, J.D., a senior advocacy advisor at the American Heart Association and an adjunct professor at Campbell University, School for Osteopathic Medicine, and Jeff Levin-Scherz, M.D., MBA, a managing director and the population health leader of the North American Health and Benefits Travel of WTW, formerly Willis Towers Watson, and assistant professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Phelps will be leading the presentation, “Understanding the Role of Policy in Improving Obesity Treatment—Insights From the American Heart Association,” and Dr. Levin-Scherz will be presenting on “Funding the Fight Against Obesity: How Can We Pay for Obesity Care in 2024?”

The event will include sessions on the following topics:

Optimal Strategies for Obesity Care in 2024

Innovative Funding Models for Obesity Care

AHA's Role in Improving Obesity Treatment

Evidence-Based Approaches to Obesity Treatment and Risk Reduction

Attendees will gain valuable insights from experts on obesity treatment, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Beyond networking prospects, attendees will have the opportunity to explore fresh viewpoints on challenges within managed care. The event will feature a lineup of industry thought leaders who will share their insights and experiences, delivering thorough and comprehensive information on trends and innovations in the realm of primary care.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive, multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About University Hospitals – Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About UH CINEMA

University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute's Center for Integrated and Novel Approaches in Vascular-Metabolic Disease (UH CINEMA) focuses on managing overlapping diabetes, heart and kidney disease issues. This unique cardiometabolic program with doctors, nurses, certified diabetes educators and pharmacists encompasses cardiology, nephrology, endocrinology, and advanced imaging. For more information about UH CINEMA, email CINEMA@UHhospitals.org.

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70c60f08-310e-4a29-90d0-0b65eb735664