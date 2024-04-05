CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News announce Kristen Dahlgren as keynote speaker for the 2024 Extraordinary Healer® event

The event will take place on April 24 during the Oncology Nursing Society's (ONS) Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, District of Columbia.

CRANBURY, N.J., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE® Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to providing cancer updates and research to more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, partners with Oncology Nursing News®, a multimedia platform dedicated to navigating care and empowering voices within the community of oncology nurses and health care professionals, to announce that Kristen Dahlgren, co-founder of the Pink Eraser Project (PEP) and award-winning journalist, will be the keynote speaker for the 2024 Extraordinary Healer event. This award honors oncology nurses whose compassion and expertise improve the lives of their patients. The award presentations and winner announcement will take place on April 24 during the annual ONS Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, District of Columbia.



“We are honored to have Kristen Dahlgren as our keynote speaker for the 2024 Extraordinary Healer recognition program,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE. “Kristen’s unwavering dedication to advocacy, particularly through her groundbreaking work with the Pink Eraser Project, and her profound impact on the breast cancer community, exemplify the courage and resilience that we celebrate. Her commitment to empowering patients with breast cancer and advancing research is truly extraordinary, and we are privileged to have her share her inspiring journey with us.”

Dahlgren is an award-winning journalist-turned-breast-cancer advocate. For the first 30 years of her career, Dahlgren traveled the world where she actively worked on documenting some of the biggest news stories. She has been a reporter for “NBC Nightly News” and the “Today” show, where she led the network's coverage of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida. For this work, she was nominated for an Emmy Award. She served as a backup anchor for Lester Holt of “NBC Nightly News” and has also received the Edward R. Murrow Award for feature reporting.

In 2019, Dahlgren was diagnosed with breast cancer. It became her mission to share her story to help other women recognize the ways their own cancers could manifest. Through Dahlgren’s reporting on additional screening for women with dense breasts, she met Ohio lawyer and advocate Michele Young and learned about the research surrounding breast cancer vaccines. After a conversation with Nora Disis, M.D., from the University of Washington’s Cancer Vaccine Institute, she realized that vaccines for breast cancer were no longer a pie-in-the-sky idea, but something that was achievable. Dahlgren and Young teamed up to create PEP, an organization with a network of doctors, scientists and visionary professionals whose goal is to develop a safe and effective breast cancer vaccine and to bring it to market within 10 years. PEP actively participates in funding breast cancer vaccine trials. Officials work to help streamline the process, remove barriers to success, and ensure that all patients with breast cancer are represented in trials.

In addition to her work with breast cancer, she has reported on breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a rare cancer of the immune system, and its link to textured implants. Her reporting helped reframe patient and doctor conversations.

This year marks the 10th annual Extraordinary Healer event, which recognizes and honors oncology nurses who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, passion and impact in their patient’s lives. The 2024 Extraordinary Healer award recipient will be announced at the event.

