Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Aspaveli, pegcetacoplan, Date of authorisation: 13/12/2021, Revision: 4, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Aspaveli (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are injection site reactions (reddening of the skin, itching, swelling and site pain), upper respiratory tract infection, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, headache, tiredness, and fever. The most serious side effects are haemolysis (breakdown of red blood cells) and thrombocytopenia (low levels of blood platelets), which may affect up to 1 in 10 people.

Based on its mechanism of action, Aspaveli may increase the risk of infections. Aspaveli must not be used in patients with an ongoing infection caused by certain bacteria known as encapsulated bacteria including Neisseria meningitidis, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Haemophilus influenzae. It must also not be used in patients who are not currently vaccinated against infection by these bacteria. People who get vaccinated must take appropriate antibiotics to reduce the risk of infection for two weeks after vaccination.

