Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,562 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Aspaveli, pegcetacoplan, Date of authorisation: 13/12/2021, Revision: 4, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Aspaveli (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are injection site reactions (reddening of the skin, itching, swelling and site pain), upper respiratory tract infection, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, headache, tiredness, and fever. The most serious side effects are haemolysis (breakdown of red blood cells) and thrombocytopenia (low levels of blood platelets), which may affect up to 1 in 10 people.

Based on its mechanism of action, Aspaveli may increase the risk of infections. Aspaveli must not be used in patients with an ongoing infection caused by certain bacteria known as encapsulated bacteria including Neisseria meningitidis, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Haemophilus influenzae. It must also not be used in patients who are not currently vaccinated against infection by these bacteria. People who get vaccinated must take appropriate antibiotics to reduce the risk of infection for two weeks after vaccination.

For the full list of side effects and restrictions, see the package leaflet.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Aspaveli, pegcetacoplan, Date of authorisation: 13/12/2021, Revision: 4, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more