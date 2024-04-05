Submit Release
F&G officers seek information about five elk shot and left to waste in Unit 39

At the second location, they discovered two bulls—a five- and a six-point—that had been shot and left near the Forest Service’s Spur 121S access site on South Fork Boise Road. Officers determined that one of the bulls had been moved a short distance and that someone had attempted to hide it under a pile of brush. 

Officers believe that in both incidents, the elk were shot sometime around March 4-5.

“Given that the two roads where these incidents occurred are connected, there is a chance that these two incidents are related,” said Greg Milner, conservation officer. 

If anyone has information about these incidents, please call the Nampa Regional Office at 208-465-8465, or the Citizen’s Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous when reporting wildlife violations and may be eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime.

