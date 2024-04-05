Submit Release
BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 1st Quarter FY 2024

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024.

For the quarter ended February 29, 2024, BAB had revenues of $836,000 and net income of $99,000, or $0.01 per share, versus revenues $746,000 and net income of $35,000, or earnings of $0.00 per share, for the same quarter last year.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended February 29, 2024, were $714,000, versus $696,000, in same period 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, Marketing Fund expenses increased $21,000 compared to the same quarter in 2023.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)


BAB, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS  
             
             
  Fiscal Quarter Ended  
             
  02/29/24   02/28/23   % Change  
REVENUES            
             
Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 459,690     $ 442,608     3.9 %  
Franchise fees   10,246       4,347     135.7 %  
Licensing fees and other income   106,587       60,320     76.7 %  
Marketing fund revenue   259,411       238,318     8.9 %  
Total Revenue   835,934       745,593     12.1 %  
             
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES            
             
Selling, general and administrative   712,974       695,271     2.5 %  
Depreciation and amortization   980       923     6.2 %  
Total Operating Expense   713,954       696,194     2.6 %  
             
Income before interest, other and taxes   121,980       49,399     146.9 %  
             
Interest income   15,525       121     NM*    
Income tax expense   (39,000 )     (14,200 )   174.6 %  
Net Income $ 98,505     $ 35,320     178.9 %  
             
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.01     $ 0.00        
Average number of shares outstanding   7,263,508       7,263,508        
             
* comparison not meaningful            
             

Contact:        

BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com


