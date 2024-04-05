World Chase Tag Announces Biggest Live Event in its History
This event is the premier event in our league's history, and a true tribute to the men and women who will compete on this world and global stage in France"NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Chase Tag Announces Biggest Live Event in its History
World Chase Tag® USA (WCT), the world’s first and only global competitive tag organization, is proud to announce the biggest live event in its history. The WCT6 World Championships will take place in Evry-Courcouronnes, France, beginning April 26, 2024 through April 28, 2024.
The most gifted athletes from Parkour and Ninja Warriors, as well as the top Hollywood stuntmen and women, will be participating in this global event. Teams from 10 countries – United States, China, Japan, Brazil, France, UK, Morocco, Sweden, Switzerland, and Israel – have earned their place to take part in WCT6. There will also be a Women’s World Championship with six teams.
“This event is the premier event in our league’s history, and a true tribute to the men and women who will compete on this world and global stage in France,” said Cary Glotzer, Tupelo Honey CEO and President of WCT. “WCT will deliver over 150 million impressions between our digital, linear tv and social channels from this three-day competition as evidenced by our last few events.”
This year’s competition will be the first event held at Les Arènes, a recently-completed state-of-the-art facility to hold events like World Chase Tag, as well as Esport competitions and concerts. WCT has closed a three-year venue partnership deal with Evry-Courcouronnes and Grand Paris Sud to have at least one major WCT event at the venue every year.
Influencers, celebrities and local city officials are expected to fill the arena for WCT6. Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.
Viewers can watch more than 15 hours of live coverage during the three-day event on streaming platforms, including FuboTV, CaffeineTV, Kick.com and World Chase Tag’s YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitch channels. After the event, World Chase Tag will broadcast 10 hours of programming into its National U.S. Syndication, reaching 92% of American households and international distribution weekly. ESPN and NBC Sports have partnered with WCT in the past and broadcasted more than 40 hours of event programming.
“Since being created by our founders Christian and Damien Devaux, World Chase Tag has truly exploded into a worldwide sport phenomenon organically through its massive social following and its television distribution worldwide,” said Johnny McMahon, GM and Chief Content Officer for World Chase Tag. “France is a perfect setting for this championship since the foundation of Parkour started in Evry-Courcouronnes."
WCT has also aligned with Aphetor Games, who will be partnering with WCT during the event, bringing in 10 influencers to participate in tag competitions revolving around the World Championship Event. This is expected to reach an additional 15 million fans.
About World Chase Tag®
World Chase Tag ® (WCT) combines the dynamic athleticism of Parkour with the age-old game of Tag. Invented by brothers Christian and Damien Devaux in the U.K., the competition began in 2016 and has quickly built a cult following worldwide, securing over one billion online views. World Chase Tag is the ultimate test of 1-on-1 pursuit, fought out on an unforgiving arena of steel and wood, between athletes displaying extraordinary speed and agility as they juke, leap, and lunge to make a point-saving tag. Teams from across the globe (featuring world parkour athletes, Hollywood stuntmen, and Ninja Warrior finalists) compete in multiple matches culminating in an extraordinary battle to take home the championship trophy. WCT has amassed a global following with over 5 million followers across their social media platforms, including over 150 WCT-related videos with over 1 million views. Tupelo Honey, a division of Tupelo Media Group, an Emmy award-winning production company, and its parent company, Gray Television, are investors in World Chase Tag®. For more information, visit https://www.worldchasetag.com/.
