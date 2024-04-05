Minister Richmond launches public consultation on the implementation of the regulation on geographical indication protection for craft and industrial products

5th April 2024

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Neale Richmond TD, is seeking the views of interested parties on the implementation of the regulation on geographical indication protection for craft and industrial products (EU) 2023/2411.

The regulation entered into force on 16 November 2023 and Ireland has two years to implement the regulation and put in place a legal framework for geographical indication (GI) protection for craft and industrial products.

This EU Regulation establishes a new intellectual property right for GI protection for craft and industrial products and lays down the legal framework for the protection system.

Minister Richmond said:

“Under this legislation, producers of craft and industrial products that possess specific qualities, characteristics or reputation linked to their geographical origin, will be able to seek GI protection for the names of their products. This applies to a large variety of products, such as natural stone, textiles, woodwork, porcelain, jewellery, lace and glass. “I welcome this new legislation which I believe will incentivise the production of high-quality craft and industrial products and preserve the traditions and local skills associated with them. Crucially, this will contribute to the creation of valuable and sustainable jobs, including in the regions, strengthening the competitiveness of our small and medium-sized businesses and manufacturers. “In addition, these indications, supported by labelling and specific logos, will help consumers to identify authentic, original products of a particular quality. “I would encourage all interested parties, representative organisations and producers of craft and industrial products who are interested in obtaining GI protection to partake in this consultation to ensure that their views are heard.”

This public consultation paper sets out:

the background to the EU Regulation on GI protection for craft and industrial products,

an overview of the key elements of the new GI protection system,

specific questions to help inform the work to be undertaken by the Department in relation to how Ireland should implement the Regulation.

The consultation can be accessed at the following link: Public consultation on the implementation of the regulation on geographical indication protection for craft and industrial products

The text of Regulation (EU) 2023/2411 can be found on the European Union website.

Further information

Submissions

Views from stakeholders and interested parties are requested no later than 5pm on 17 May 2024.

Submissions should be marked ‘Public consultation on implementation of the regulation on geographical indication protection for craft and industrial products’ and should be emailed to trademarks@enterprise.gov.ie

ENDS

Back to Department News