News from RiteAire Marine™ The Yacht Dehumidification Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- HOW RITEAIRE MARINE™ SOLVED THE ONBOARD HUMIDITY PROBLEM FOR THE OWNER OF A MARITIMO M55
Boat owner Rob Matthes lives on Florida’s Gulf Coast and cruises to destinations like the Florida Keys that are extremely humid, especially in summer.
“Our last boat was a Formula 45. The air conditioner could not lower the humidity enough and it was uncomfortable on board. We always carried one of those portable household dehumifiers with us and plugged it in in the salon,” Rob said.
He stopped by our display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show a couple of years ago and learned about the RiteAire Marine™ Whole-Boat Dehumidification System and how it uses a boat’s own ductwork to distribute dry air throughout the interior, lowering the humidity to below 50º RH. So, when he took delivery of his new Maritimo M55 last year, RiteAire Marine was one of his first calls.
“This boat was three times the size of the Formula, and I was not going to put three portable dehumidifiers on board,” Rob said.
When RiteAire Marine Co-Owner Hector Escardo came to install the RiteAire system in the Maritimo, he first worked closely with Rob to determine the best spot to house the RAM unit so it would be out of the way. “We came up with a great place behind the helm,” Rob said. “By the next day – 12 hours later – the humidity had dropped significantly.”
On his next cruise to Key West, he said, “We had no issues with humidity at all.”
In fact, Rob decided to give RiteAire system a test. “I flipped the breaker, and the humidity jumped to close to 70% RH. When I turned the power back on, it went back to 50% RH or lower,” he said. "It worked as advertised.”
Photos by Rob Matthes
RITEAIRE FEATURED IN VIDEO SHOT BY THE HMY YACHTS TEAM AT THE PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW
Many thanks to Kimberly Smith, who handles marketing & communications for HMY Yachts, and her team for shooting this video of Laurie Reese discussing the benefits of the RiteAire Marine WholeBoat Dehumidification System at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Thank you, too, Laurie, for being such a good spokesperson.
Play the Video
The RiteAire Marine™ Whole-Boat Dehumidification System lowers humidity levels onboard by distributing dry air throughout the yacht’s interior. Improve the indoor air quality (IAQ) on your boat or a client’s boat today – Call RiteAire Marine at 727-954-5885 or visit riteairemarine.com.
RiteAire Marine
