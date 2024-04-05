Four Key Insights on Real Estate Investing in Detroit
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Nader Shariff, founder of Upside Investments, Detroit is a fantastic city to invest in.
"Detroit offers something no other market does: positive cash flow, a low entry price point, and strong appreciation. It’s incredibly unique, and it only exists because most people don’t understand the market. That will change soon. As redevelopment continues and major industries continue to see Detroit as a viable option, we predict to see continued growth.” said Shariff.
Shariff highlights four pivotal strategies for navigating Detroit's real estate landscape.
"Detroit proper is a very block-by-block city in that values and areas change rapidly block by block. Investors should seek to identify a subdivision or suburban city that has boomed and buy in close proximity to said subdivision or suburban city on a well maintained block. The goal is to capitalize on future migration as those surrounding areas we are buying close to becomes more unaffordable. Think : what happened to Williamsburg as Manhattan got too expensive. People pushed in and raised up values significantly. Same concept, different city." said Shariff.
Shariff also recommends getting a trusted team on the ground, especially if investing from out of town. "90 percent of the battle is having a hands on and proactive property management team that can connect you with trusted contractors. You must have the right team on the ground to ensure you are investing in the right spots, but can also actively react to issues that might arise (ie- tenant non payment, maintenance issues, etc.)." said Shariff.
Another strategy is to ensure your property is getting certified by the city of Detroit.
"The city has become very adamant in making sure that rental properties are getting registered and passing safety and lead based paint inspections. You want to make sure you are taking this seriously, as failure to do so will result in hefty fines. Ultimately, it is a good thing for the city to be doing this, as it shows they are trying to prevent landlords from providing unsafe housing for residents. It also means that you will see more well maintained homes that will push change in many blocks throughout the city , ultimately making it a better place to live and thus raising values." said Shariff.
Lastly, one should plan for the unexpected.
"Like any type of investing, there are risks. Ensure you understand the risks which include but are not limited to, tenant non-payment, turnover costs, eviction costs, maintenance and repair issues, etc. The key is to have people that will react quickly to fix these issues. In real estate investing as a whole, these things will eventually happen at some point especially if you continue to grow your portfolio. Anticipate these things, and factor them into your numbers when analyzing Net Returns on Investment." said Shariff.
About Nader Shariff
Nader Shariff has been investing in US real estate since the age of 19. He discovered the potential of Detroit real estate due to its high returns, which led him to start purchasing properties there. This became the inspiration for him to found Upside Investments, focused on addressing these problems. As demand grew, he realized that providing good deals, reliable property management, and reliable third party contractors would attract more investors into the marketplace. Nader Shariff is a Licensed Real Estate Principal Broker in the states of Michigan and New York.
About Upside Investments and Upside Property Management
Upside Investments and Upside Property Management is a comprehensive turnkey real estate firm and brokerage. We specialize in assisting out-of-country and out-of-state investors in remotely investing in marketplaces that promise high ROI. The primary objective is to ensure that every investor comprehends the advantages and disadvantages of investing in the specific marketplaces, guiding them through the entire process.
For more information on Detroit's real estate opportunities and Upside Investments' services, please visit https://www.investinupside.com


