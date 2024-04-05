Submit Release
Commission statement on Israeli commitments related to the opening of further humanitarian aid access points

The European Commission takes note of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s announcement to open further humanitarian aid access points into Gaza, following his phone call with US President Biden, in particular the commitments to open the Ashdod port, as well as the Erez crossing to let aid flow directly into north Gaza, and to significantly boost deliveries from Jordan.

These steps should be implemented swiftly and fully. In addition, the Commission reiterates its call to protect innocent civilians and aid workers, in line with international humanitarian law. The Commission also calls on all actors in the region to urgently enable a significant surge in the in-flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

The European Commission will continue its intense work with regional and global partners, the United Nations and partner NGOs, to increase aid deliveries to Gaza via all possible routes – land, air and sea, including via the Maritime Corridor.

The European Union has significantly increased its financial and humanitarian support to the people of Palestine and has launched 44 flights, carrying almost 2,000 tonnes of aid so far, as part of its EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operation.

Source European Commission - Apr 5, 24

