Libertarian Party of New York Launches 2024 Petition Drive to Get Presidential Candidates on the Ballot
Larry Sharpe, Rich Purtell to Stand-In on Petition until Libertarian National Convention is Held
As long as strenuous ballot access requirements remain in effect, New Yorkers will be stuck with two parties.”ALBANY, NY, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Libertarian Party in New York has placed a presidential candidate on statewide election ballots every presidential year since 1976. According to Andrew Kolstee, Chair of the Libertarian Party of New York (LPNY), the new requirement of 45,000 valid petition signatures during the six-week petition period from April 16–May 28 will be hard to attain. To qualify, LPNY must use “stand-in” temporary candidates as the national party doesn’t nominate candidates until the Libertarian National Convention is held in Washington, D.C. from May 24-26.
— Andrew Kolstee, Chair of the Libertarian Party of New York
The LPNY held a nominating convention for temporary candidates in Watkins Glen, New York in March, and selected Larry Sharpe to stand-in as the Presidential candidate on the statewide petition. Sharpe was the party’s candidate for Governor in 2018 and 2022. Rich Purtell, 2nd Vice-Chair of the LPNY, was selected as the stand-in for Vice President. Purtell has run for office as a Libertarian candidate several times.
According to LPNY Chair, Andrew Kolstee, the 45,000 petition signature requirement in New York for independent bodies over a six-week period represents the highest number of signatures per day required of any state. “It used to be 15,000 signatures and we had been able to get that every time, but Governor Cuomo tripled the requirements in part ZZZ of the 2020-2021 budget,” said Kolstee. “We went through a three-year legal battle going all the way up to the Supreme Court, but they didn’t take our case.”
“The new requirements also set a precedent in 2022, which was the first time there were only two choices for Governor in New York since 1946,” said Kolstee. “As long as strenuous ballot access requirements remain in effect, New Yorkers will be stuck with two parties. We don’t want to see that happen, especially when Americans are more and more dissatisfied with the two major parties, and their respective presumptive nominees.”
The state party is making an urgent plea for petition volunteers, and voters are encouraged to sign petition pages to enable Libertarian Party challengers this election, even though the names of those challengers will not be known until the Libertarian National Convention is held.
For more information, go to https://lpny.org/2024-petitioning-portal/
