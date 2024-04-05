N.C. Mining Commission to meet April 16

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on April 16, 2024, in Raleigh. The public is invited to attend in person, by computer or by phone.

An agenda and supporting documents for the meeting will be posted prior to the meetings on the Commission website.

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26704 or join online

Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26704 or join online Meeting Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m045a4e188a5c266c352d57708b4bdb96

2433 068 7845 Passcode: Q2MiningDEQ (72646465 from phones and video systems)

Q2MiningDEQ (72646465 from phones and video systems) Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll | Access code: 2433 068 7845

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities. For more information, visit the Commission’s website.