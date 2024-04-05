Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,593 in the last 365 days.

N.C. Mining Commission to meet April 16

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on April 16, 2024, in Raleigh. The public is invited to attend in person, by computer or by phone.

An agenda and supporting documents for the meeting will be posted prior to the meetings on the Commission website.

N.C. Mining Commission

  • When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024
  • Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26704 or join online
  • Meeting Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m045a4e188a5c266c352d57708b4bdb96
  • Meeting ID: 2433 068 7845
  • Passcode:  Q2MiningDEQ (72646465 from phones and video systems)
  • Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll  | Access code: 2433 068 7845

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities. For more information, visit the Commission’s website

You just read:

N.C. Mining Commission to meet April 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more