Council President Friedson to Host Media Availability on Monday, April 8 at 12 p.m.

MARYLAND, May 4 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 5, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 5, 2024—On Monday, April 8 at noon, Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council issues and answer questions from members of the media.

Council President Friedson will discuss the Council’s forthcoming review process for the FY25 Recommended Operating Budget. For the next seven weeks, the Council will rigorously evaluate spending affordability and the long-term, structural fiscal sustainability of the operating and capital budgets, while ensuring that tax-supported funding is put to its highest and best use to provide programs and services for County residents.

Friedson will also discuss legislative measures that the Council passed last week focused on creating and preserving affordable housing, including a $20 million appropriation for the new Nonprofit Preservation Fund, which he spearheaded. He will also highlight Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 24-01, also known as the Facilitating Affordable Inclusive Transformational Housing (FAITH) ZTA, which he co-led with Council Vice President Kate Stewart.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

