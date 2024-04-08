City of Hialeah, FL, Transforms Streets and Stormwater Asset Management with OpenGov
The move is expected to empower field staff with real-time data and mobile reporting, dramatically reducing the time spent on manual data entry and paperwork.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing the imminent end of life for its streets and stormwater asset management system and slowed down by paper processes and duplicate work, the City of Hialeah, FL, was in need of a modern solution. The City found its answer in OpenGov, the leader in asset management software known for its ability to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.
Located in the vibrant Miami-Dade County, Hialeah's streets and stormwater teams management team were hampered by a lack of GIS integration and the reliance on manual methods for field staff, leading to inefficiencies. In seeking a solution, the City prioritized features such as secure cloud hosting, field mobility, and GIS integration, aiming to automate processes and eliminate redundant manual entry. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its comprehensive suite of tools designed to address these very needs, promising a new era of streamlined and effective asset management for Hialeah.
With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Hialeah can anticipate a leap forward in its asset management capabilities. The move to a digital platform is expected to empower field staff with real-time data access and mobile reporting capabilities, dramatically reducing the time spent on manual data entry and paperwork. Additionally, the integration of GIS mapping will provide a spatial understanding of assets, allowing for more informed decision-making and resource allocation, ultimately leading to a more responsive and efficient public service system.
The City of Hialeah, FL, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
