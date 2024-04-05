South Carolina and North Carolina Secretaries of State Make Friendly Wager on NCAA Women’s Final Four Matchup

(Columbia, SC) — In the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond and North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall are wagering their respective states’ barbeque on tonight’s NCAA Final Four matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the NC State Wolfpack. Top-seeded South Carolina will face off against the NC State Wolfpack tonight at 7:00 PM in Cleveland, Ohio.

“As the South Carolina women’s basketball program advances toward yet another national championship, I have accepted Secretary Marshall’s friendly wager,” said Secretary Hammond. “Both USC and NC State should be proud of their accomplishments. We are certainly proud of both teams.”

The winner of this friendly wager will receive barbeque from their opponent’s state. If South Carolina wins, Secretary Marshall will be sending the Gamecocks Eastern North Carolina barbeque, while Secretary Hammond will send South Carolina mustard-style barbeque to the Wolfpack should they prevail.

Secretary Marshall has also extended a friendly wager to Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, as the NC State men’s team is facing Purdue University in the NCAA Men’s Final Four on Saturday. “I am so proud and confident of our Wolfpack women and men that I’m willing to double-up on these friendly wagers with my colleagues in South Carolina and Indiana,” said Secretary Marshall.

“The USC women’s basketball team has had a wonderful year, which I expect to continue,” said Secretary Hammond. “I anticipate that the South Carolina women’s team will enjoy trying out some North Carolina barbeque.”

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov