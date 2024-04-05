RAMPD Artists Showcase First Music Inclusion Ensemble Concert at the Berklee College of Music
On April 20, 2024, RAMPD.org will present a debut Music Inclusion Ensemble comprised of multi-talented artists, students, and faculty with disabilities.
It's always so impactful when creatives with disabilities get together to amplify our narrative through music. A big shout out to Adrian Anantawan for his hard work putting this together.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 20, 2024, RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities) Professional Members will present a debut Music Inclusion Ensemble comprised of a pioneering group of multi-talented artists, students, and faculty at the David Friend Recital Hall (located at 921 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02115) from 6:30 PM to 8 PM EST, in conjunction with the Berklee College of Music.
— Lachi
Free and open to the public, this special event will showcase RAMPD Members NYU adjunct faculty member, composer, performer, and recording artist Molly Joyce, NPR's Tiny Desk Contest winner and folk singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea, Bella International Music Competition winner/violinist Julia Le Gran and Associate Professor of Music at Berklee College and multi-award-winning violinist Adrian Anantawan, featuring compositions that place disability at the heart of artistic expression.
This Music Inclusion Ensemble's concert is not just a performance but a call-to-action aimed to present disability not as a barrier but as a central theme and narrative within their music. In line with the ensemble's vision, RAMPD's mission is to amplify Disability Culture, promote equitable inclusion, and advocate for inclusive and accessible spaces in the music and live entertainment industries.
"Our artistic intention with this performance is to challenge and expand the audience's understanding of disability, art, and excellence in music," voiced Adrian Anantawan." Through our innovative programming and compositions, we aim to celebrate our diverse abilities and identities, fostering a culture of inclusion and innovation within the music Industry."
Established in January of 2022 by award-winning recording artist, performer and writer LACHI, RAMPD has since partnered with the likes of Netflix, Folk.org, and most notably, the GRAMMY's to make music's biggest night more disability-inclusive, helping push for a visible ramp to the stage, sign language, audio description, and more at the ceremony. RAMPD connects music industry partners to disability inclusive solutions as well as a global directory of peer-vetted musicians, sound creators, and industry professionals with disabilities, neurodivergence, and other chronic or mental health conditions. Helping to source and hire, they negotiate competitive opportunities, support visibility, and provide community to their Professional Members.
Founder Lachi stated, "We at RAMPD are honored to have so many of our member artists showcasing exceptional music talent at this event. It's always so impactful when creatives with disabilities get together to amplify our narrative through music. A big shout out to Adrian Anantawan for his hard work putting this together. I'm so glad The Music Inclusion Ensemble puts disabled performers front and center. I look forward to seeing more programming like this from Berklee College and other music institutions.”
Join the Music Inclusion Ensemble at the Berklee College of Music for an an evening of insatiable talent from some of RAMPD's finest. Witness firsthand the transformative power of music and resilience that redefines the intersection of music and disability, to champion an all-embracing future for artists.
For interview inquiries surrounding the RAMPD organization and its Founder Lachi, please reach out to Jade Umbrella PR.
Stay connected with RAMPD on Instagram @rampd_up, Facebook @rampd, and LinkedIn @rampdalliance.
Stacey Barker
Jade Umbrella PR
+1 323-833-8358
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
RAMPD Video Introduction