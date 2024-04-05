Highlights from the CEP Management Group meeting: updates on funding, strategic planning, and testing enhancements

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference 12 and 21 March 2024 — The 60th meeting of the Common Evaluation Process of security equipment (CEP) Management Group, chaired by Raquel Chinea Delgado (AESA, Spain), welcomed for the first time the participation of representatives from Norway, Portugal and Switzerland as observers in the group.



The ECAC Secretariat provided an update on the financial status of the CEP and the possible evolution of its current funding models. This included a discussion on the adjustment of ECAC administrative fees for equipment testing in line with 2023 inflation in France, which was agreed by the Coordinating Committee last year. Additionally, strategies to secure funding for the test centres’ research and development were also examined.



Other topics explored during the meeting included developments on the amendment of the Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage C3 Concept of Operations Common Testing Methodology, a review of the 2022-2024 roadmap implementation, and an initial brainstorming of plans for 2025–2027. The implementation of modular testing and EDS/EDSCB tray equivalency testing to increase the capacity and efficiency of the CEP was also discussed. Participants agreed that the next (61st) management group meeting would be held online on 2 and 4 July, and the 62nd meeting would be in person on 8-9 October.