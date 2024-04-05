Coordinating Committee endorses proposals for upcoming key meetings, and advances cooperation initiatives

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Paris, 27 March 2024 — The members of the ECAC Coordinating Committee gathered to cover an agenda focusing on preparations for the April meeting of Directors General, to be held in Paris on 25 April 2024 (DGCA/162). The members endorsed proposals for the 2025-2027 work programme and budget. They also agreed to the submission to DGCA/162 of proposals on the treatment of contributions in arrears and on the recording of meetings.



Additionally, they reviewed the progress made by the ECAC Medium-Term Objectives Task Force on the Common Evaluation Process of security equipment (CEP) funding models, as well as the terms of reference and rules of procedure of ECAC working groups. They asked for more detailed proposals to be brought forward during the summer.



Furthermore, the meeting supported, in principle, the proposal for a further one-year no-cost extension of the CASE II Project. This proposal will be submitted to Directors General for decision in the coming weeks.



On external matters, the Coordinating Committee endorsed the proposed agenda for its forthcoming meeting in Paris with the United States’ authorities (CC-US/28, 24 April 2024), and agreed next steps on cooperation proposals with India and Malaysia.