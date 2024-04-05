Justice Reform Foundation Partners with TAMU Law to Open Criminal Defense Clinic & Drive Systemic Change
Justice Reform Foundation Announces Landmark Partnership with Texas A&M University School of Law to Open Criminal Defense Clinic and Drive Systemic Change.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Justice Reform Foundation (JRF), a non-profit organization dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Texas A&M University School of Law (TAMU Law) to open a Criminal Defense Clinic, which will provide pro bono defense for those charged in criminal cases. Through this collaboration, JRF will fund a staff attorney position for at least three years. The staff attorney, who will be named The Justice Reform Foundation Practitioner-in-Residence, will lead the Criminal Defense Clinic at TAMU Law and oversee the students’ work.
“The U.S. Constitution guarantees every accused person the right to fairness and effective assistance of counsel. For many, having access to a strong but affordable defense is simply out of reach,” says Justin Magnuson, President of the Justice Reform Foundation. “This partnership represents a powerful synergy of education, pro bono legal services, community outreach, and our commitment to addressing systemic issues within the criminal justice system. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we are confident that this collaboration will set a precedent for meaningful change and have a lasting impact on the lives of many.”
The Criminal Defense Clinic will primarily serve Tarrant County, Texas—the largest county in the United States without a public defenders’ office—as well as individuals in surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth counties who lack access to affordable legal representation. The Clinic will provide law students with invaluable practical experience by handling real-world misdemeanor criminal cases, at no cost to the clients they serve.
In addition to contributing to legal education, the JRF Practitioner-in-Residence will spearhead development of The Justice Reform Foundation Clean Slate Program. This initiative—inspired by and in support of the Texas Clean Slate Coalition—focuses on record sealing and expungement as part of the JRF’s goal of removing barriers to opportunity for those impacted by the justice system. One of the most important factors in reducing recidivism is employment, but criminal records significantly impair one’s ability to obtain employment and housing. Record sealing and expungement are crucial, and the JRF is committed to providing second chances through legal representation, advocacy, and community resources.
The JRF Clean Slate Program will collaborate with the Clifford L. Davis Bar Association, other community organizations, and law students in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Together, they will work towards creating a comprehensive criminal justice reform policy agenda in support of Clean Slate legislation that addresses the specific needs of the local community.
About the Justice Reform Foundation
The Justice Reform Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those impacted by our broken criminal justice system. Founded by successful businessman and entrepreneur Justin Magnuson, the JRF focuses on criminal justice reform, legal education, and post-incarceration re-integration.
