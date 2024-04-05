Submit Release
Ocean acidification and desalination increase the growth and photosynthesis of the diatom Skeletonema costatum isolated from the coastal water of the Yellow Sea

Published 5 April 2024
Tags: biological response, growth, laboratory, multiple factors, North Pacific, photosynthesis, physiology, phytoplankton, salinity, temperature

Highlights

  • This study aims to investigate the combined effects of pH (400 μatm and 1000 μatm), temperature (10 °C, 20 °C), and salinity (20 psu, 30 psu) on the diatom S. costatum.
  • In this study, we investigated the effects of ocean acidification and seawater desalination on Skeletonema costatum in varying seasonal temperatures.
  • We found that ocean acidification and seawater desalination promoted the growth of S. costatum under the simulated conditions.

Abstract

Global climate changes induce substantial alterations in the marine system, including ocean acidification (OA), desalination and warming of surface seawater. Here, we examined the combined effects of OA and reduced salinity under different temperatures on the growth and photosynthesis of the diatom Skeletonema costatum. After having been acclimated to 2 CO2 concentrations (400 μatm, 1000 μatm) and 2 salinity levels (20 psu, 30 psu) at temperature levels of 10 °C and 20 °C, the diatom showed enhanced growth rate at the lowered salinity and elevated pCO2 irrespective of the temperature. The OA treatment increased the net photosynthetic rate and biogenic silica (Bsi) contents. Increasing the temperature from 10 to 20 °C raised the net photosynthetic rate by over twofold. The elevated pCO2 increased the net and gross photosynthetic rates by 20%–40% and by 16%–32%, respectively, with the higher enhancement observed at the higher levels of salinity and temperature. Our results imply that OA and desalination along with warming to the levels tested can enhance S. costatum‘s competitiveness in coastal phytoplankton communities under influence of future climate changes.

Wu R., Wu Y., Zhai R., Gao K. & Xu J., 2024. Ocean acidification and desalination increase the growth and photosynthesis of the diatom Skeletonema costatum isolated from the coastal water of the Yellow Sea. Marine Environmental Research 197: 106450. doi: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2024.106450. Article.

