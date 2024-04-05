Submit Release
Meiobenthos and ocean acidification: effects on meiobenthic communities inhabiting Mediterranean cold shallow CO2-vents

Published 5 April 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, BRcommunity, chemistry, community composition, field, Mediterranean, nematodes, otherprocess, sediment, vents

Highlights

  • Ocean acidification modify the composition of marine communities.
  • Meiobenthos around Castello Aragonese is influenced by CO2 emissions.
  • Nematofauna inhabiting CO2 vents is adapted to pH variability.
  • Acidification influences nematode diversity and functional diversity.
  • Sediment type and O2 are major factors affecting the nematofauna.

Abstract

Ocean acidification is causing major changes in marine ecosystems, with varying levels of impact, depending both on the habitat and the studied organisms. Here, we investigated for the first time the meiobenthos and nematode fauna inhabiting the sediments around Castello Aragonese (Ischia, Italy), characterized by variable pH values due to coastal volcanic CO2 venting. In this scenario, nematode functional diversity changed according to different pH levels and grain size: maturity index was higher at most acidic stations and trophic composition spanned from the dominance of predators in the acidic stations, to the high abundance of non-selective deposit feeders and epistrate feeders in the ambient-pH stations. Overall, the present study revealed a relatively high tolerance of meiobenthos and nematodes to lower pH conditions. However, an in-depth analysis of nematode fauna showed differences in their assemblages at different pH levels with few nematode genera rather adapted to the extreme environmental conditions at the acidic stations.

Cocozza di Montanara A., Baldrighi E., López Correa M., Chianese E., Appolloni L., Simoncini N., Sandulli R., Zeppilli D., Semprucci F., Gambi M. C., Ferrigno F. & Donnarumma L., 2024. Meiobenthos and ocean acidification: effects on meiobenthic communities inhabiting Mediterranean cold shallow CO2-vents. Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science 300: 108730. doi: 10.1016/j.ecss.2024.108730. Article.

