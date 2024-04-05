OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs

On 3 April, OSCE Project Co-Ordinator in Uzbekistan, Ambassador Antti Karttunen, held an introductory meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Ambassador Karttunen stated that he was thrilled to assume his new role as a Head of PCUz. Ambassador Karttunen highlighted the importance of close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other line ministries and governmental and non-governmental organizations in planning and implementing joint projects. “My aim is to continue and, if possible, further enhance, close collaboration with our project partners in Uzbekistan. We will set together the priorities for our future projects and activities”, Ambassador Karttunen said.

The sides agreed that it is the right time to launch planning of the Roadmap for co-operation in the years 2025-2026.Ambassador Karttunen expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he has received everywhere in Uzbekistan during his first weeks and months in the country.