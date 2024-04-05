Multi-access Edge Computing Market Registering at a CAGR of 43.6% and to Reach $102 Billion from 2023 to 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-access Edge Computing Market, by Component, by End-User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

The multi-access edge computing market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $102 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) is a rapidly evolving and disruptive technological market whose goal is to move networking, storage, and processing power closer to the network edge. MEC creates a distributed computing environment by enabling real-time, low-latency data processing and services. The convergence of cloud computing and telecommunications technologies to enable quicker and more effective data processing at network edges defines this sector. As a revolutionary change in data processing and service delivery, MEC is a vital market for facilitating the subsequent wave of digital transformation in various industries. It provides new options for enterprises and technology providers while bringing processing power closer to the point of demand, enabling a wide range of real-time, low-latency, and data-intensive applications.

Furthermore, surge in 5G network rollout and rise in adoption of IoT primarily drive the growth of the multi-access edge computing market. However, infrastructure costs and deployment challenges and concerns about security and privacy hamper market growth. Moreover, industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Multi-access Edge Computing Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Multi-access Edge Computing Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

IBM

Vapor IO.

Nokia

SAGUNA and Many More

Region wise, the multi-access edge computing market size was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for applications requiring extremely low latency and real-time data processing is crucial for sectors like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) aiding the growth of the multi-access edge computing market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the multi-access edge computing market forecast period, owing to the growing use of 5G technology as well as the rapid growth of IoT devices and applications which is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

The market for multi-access edge computing, or MEC, was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for MEC solutions increased due to the shift toward remote work and increasing reliance on digital services. Video conferencing, cloud-based apps, and remote collaboration tools all depended on MEC's ability to process data more quickly and communicate with low latency. MEC growth was driven by the growing requirement for dependable and efficient edge computing solutions as businesses adjust to distant work settings. In addition, the outbreak accelerated the deployment of 5G networks, contributing to the market's development in MEC.

For 5G networks to provide the promised low latency and high speed connectivity, edge computing capabilities are necessary. By enabling real-time data processing and analysis at the edge, MEC helped to improve network performance and reduce the load on centralized networks. The market was opening up for technology suppliers and service providers as the need for MEC solutions rose along with that of 5G networks.

