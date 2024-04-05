0180791 B.C. LTD. COMPLETES PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 0180791 B.C. Ltd. (formerly First Idaho Resources Inc.) (“018” or the “Company”), ‎1470348 ‎B.C. Ltd. (“348”), ‎1470350 ‎B.C. Ltd. (“350”), ‎1470352 ‎‎B.C. Ltd. (“352”), ‎1470356 ‎‎B.C. ‎Ltd. (“356”), ‎1470358 ‎B.C. Ltd. (“358”), ‎1470363 ‎B.C. Ltd. (“363”), 1470366 ‎B.C. Ltd. (“366”), and ‎‎1470370 ‎B.C. Ltd. ‎(“370”)‎ are pleased to announce the closing of a plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which 018 spun out eight wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company – 348, 350, 352, 356, 358, 363, 366 and 370 (collectively, the “Subsidiaries”) – by way of distributing securities of the Subsidiaries to the sole shareholder of the Company (the “Shareholder”).

Corporate Updates

On March 11, 2024, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every thirteen million (13,000,000) existing common shares (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation was approved by 018’s shareholders at the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on February 7, 2024 (the “Meeting”). The Consolidation required approval: (i) from at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the shareholders present at the Meeting or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; and (ii) by a simple majority of the votes cast by the shareholders, excluding the votes cast by certain persons as required by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions‎. Following the Consolidation, the Company changed its name from “First Idaho Resources Inc.” to “0180791 B.C. Ltd.”, effective on March 12, 2024.

Further information about the Consolidation is set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated January 3, 2024, and related proxy materials, which are available under 018’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

The Arrangement

Under the terms of the arrangement agreement between 018 and the Subsidiaries dated March 25, 2024 (the “Arrangement Agreement”), upon completion of the Arrangement on April 4, 2024, the Shareholder received the following: 100 common shares of ‎348, 100 common shares of ‎350, 100 common shares of ‎352, 100 common shares of ‎‎356, 100 common shares of ‎358, 100 common shares of ‎363, 100 common shares of ‎366 and 100 common shares of ‎370. In addition, each existing common share of 018 was exchanged for one new common share of the Company.

As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, each of the Subsidiaries is now a separate unlisted reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, and Company holds no interest in any of the Subsidiaries. Neither 018 nor any of the Subsidiaries has any material assets or carries on any active business, other than the identification and evaluation of potential acquisitions of value accreting assets or businesses.

Approvals

The Arrangement was approved by (i) the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which granted an order approving the Arrangement on April 2, 2024; (ii) the board of directors of the Company, which unanimously approved the Arrangement Agreement, determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company and of the Shareholder, and recommended that the Shareholder approve the Arrangement; and (iii) the Shareholder.

Complete details of the terms of the Arrangement are set out in the Arrangement Agreement, which is available under 018’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Management and Board Changes

Following completion of the Arrangement, the directors and officers of the Company resigned from their positions. Effective as of April 5, 2024, the boards of directors of 018 and of each of the Subsidiaries are comprised of Adree DeLazzer, Paul Hardy and Tony Wonnacott. In addition, Tony Wonnacott has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sabrina Tomei has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, of 018 and of each of the Subsidiaries.

Early Warning Disclosure

As a result of the Arrangement, Tony Wonnacott, an Ontario resident and the “Shareholder” referred to above, acquired ownership of all currently issued and outstanding common shares in each of the Subsidiaries on the terms described above under “The Arrangement”. Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Wonnacott held no securities in any of the Subsidiaries; and after giving effect to the Arrangement, Mr. Wonnacott beneficially owns and controls a total of 100 common shares in each of the Subsidiaries, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in each of the Subsidiaries. Mr. Wonnacott acquired such securities for investment purposes and intends to evaluate his investment in each of the Subsidiaries, and to increase or decrease his shareholdings from time to time as he may determine appropriate.

