Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces the Appointments of Jake Waldrop as Chief Operating Officer and Tyler Palmer as Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

FORT WORTH, TX, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets, announced today the appointments of Jake Waldrop as Chief Operating Officer and Tyler Palmer as Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer.



Zach Fleming, Sanara's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Jake and Tyler are seasoned executives with a wealth of experience in the medical device and wound care industries. We are excited for them to join the team and help us continue to build on the success we have had so far offering solutions that can improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures.”

Mr. Waldrop brings 20 years of experience leading cross functional teams through a multitude of business process transformations in the technology and medical device industries. Most recently Mr. Waldrop held the position of Chief Financial Officer for Trilliant Surgical, and after their sale to Enovis (formerly DJO) in early 2021, Jake held the position of Vice President of Finance and Integrations for the newly founded Foot and Ankle division of Enovis. Mr. Waldrop’s career began in public accounting with KPMG, after which Jake has held Controller positions at 2 fast growing technology companies, The Planet and Alert Logic.

Mr. Palmer brings extensive expertise in the healthcare sector, particularly in leading strategic growth and corporate development initiatives aimed at enhancing financial and clinical outcomes for providers, while maximizing shareholder returns. In his most recent role, Mr. Palmer served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Strategy, and Product at AQuity Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced revenue cycle and clinical documentation solutions. Under his leadership, he crafted and executed a strategic vision that included multiple successful acquisitions and technology investments. Prior to this, Mr. Palmer held various leadership roles in corporate development, marketing, and business unit leadership across the Orthopedic, Surgical, and Wound Care sectors at Zimmer, BSN medical, and Essity.

Mr. Waldrop’s appointment is effective April 15, 2024 and Mr. Palmer’s appointment was effective April 1, 2024.

