Techcombank named Best Bank in Việt Nam by Global Finance

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has been named the Best Bank in Việt Nam by US-based financial publication Global Finance, at its 31st annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

The Global Finance World’s Best Banks awards are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the global banking industry, and an internationally recognised endorsement of achievement and quality. Winners are selected by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers, banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.

Techcombank was named the ‘Best Bank in Việt Nam’ in recognition of its consistent excellence across financial and operational performance, customer offerings and experiences, technology innovation and infrastructure and positive environmental and social impact.

In 2023, Techcombank achieved industry-leading profitability and balance sheet strength, while continuing to apply a laser-sharp focus on meeting customers’ needs. The bank maintained the leading position in the industry in terms of average return on assets (ROA) over the past 5 years.

Along with outstanding business results, Techcombank launched cutting-edge customer value propositions, such as its unique Auto-Earning solution, further enhanced its top-rated mobile banking apps for retail and business customers and deepened its use of cloud-based data analysis and artificial intelligence to deliver better, more personalised customer experiences, including to help customers manage their finances.

Thanks to continuous efforts, Techcombank has become one of the most digitalised banks in the world. About 96 per cent of the bank's retail banking transactions are performed online, and the bank's digital banking platform receives an average of approximately 50 logins per customer each month.

“Banking has reached another watershed moment with the debut of generative artificial intelligence, which promises to rewrite the industry playbook,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. “In this ever-changing environment, the Best Bank Awards recognise the financial institutions that offer the broadest range of services, long-term reliability, and technological innovation.”

The award also recognised Techcombank’s outstanding efforts to recruit and develop the best Vietnamese and international talent, building over the years one of the most diverse, most skilled, and most engaged workforces in the Asian banking industry. In Techcombank’s 2023 Employee Engagement Survey (EES), the bank scored 82 per cent for Employee Engagement, 87 per cent for Employee Enablement and 77 per cent for Employee Effectiveness. These strong results place Techcombank in the top 9 per cent of companies in Asia Pacific region for Employee Effectiveness and the top 14 per cent for Engagement and Enablement. This demonstrates that the bank is headed in the right direction, building a strong culture with capable and highly engaged people who share the same values, loyal to the organisation and dare to step out of their comfort zone for self-development.

Jens Lottner, CEO at Techcombank said: “We are honoured and humbled to be recognised as the Best Bank in Việt Nam by Global Finance for the first time. Despite economic headwinds, Techcombank has achieved a new level in terms of sustained balance sheet strength, asset quality, and profitability, while continuing to place ‘customer need’ at the heart of everything that we do. Our customer-centric strategy, empowered by our established market-leading digital capabilities, the bank delivered on its vision to Change Banking, Change Lives and is now ready to reach for even greater heights in the years to come.”

Techcombank’s commitment to delivering long-lasting economic, environmental, and social benefits to Vietnam and uplifting its customers and the community to reach their full potential was also acknowledged by Global Finance. In 2023, the Bank provided more green credit to sustainability projects in Việt Nam than ever before, while also supporting social initiatives with donations reaching VNĐ148 billion and promoting healthy living and physical fitness through support for the Hà Nội and HCM City Techcombank marathons. — VNS