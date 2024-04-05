invisaWear Partners with RAINN to Launch Custom Charm for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
invisaWear is thrilled to announce its official partnership with RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.
— Rajia Abdelaziz
invisaWear, a leader in personal safety solutions, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. This partnership marks a significant step in both organizations' missions to prevent sexual violence, support victims, and ensure
perpetrators are brought to justice.
Combining efforts to combat sexual violence, invisaWear and RAINN are launching a custom charm collection featuring the RAINN color blue in invisaWear's best-selling Star Burst Collection. This limited release collection will launch on April 4th, in honor of National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, with victims as young as children every 9 minutes. With only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators ending up in prison, the need for prevention and support services is critical. invisaWear's founder, Rajia Abdelaziz, has made it her personal and business mission to address these alarming statistics and empower individuals to protect themselves and their loved ones.
"RAINN's mission has always been close to my heart" said Rajia Abdelaziz, CEO of invisaWear. "Partnering with RAINN allows us to make a significant impact together. This collection not only empowers individuals to protect themselves but also supports RAINN's crucial work in awareness, prevention, and victim support"
The custom charm collection will feature RAINN Blue, representing the organization's colors and the teal blue shade symbolizing Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention. Additionally, 20% of all proceeds from this collection will directly support RAINN's programs and initiatives. “RAINN is committed to a world free from sexual violence, so we are excited to partner with invisaWear and their goal to make the world safer for everyone,” said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN founder and president. “This partnership has the potential to help change lives and lead more survivors to seek support.”
The limited release of 100 necklaces is expected to sell out quickly. Help kick off National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by purchasing a necklace from this empowering collection and supporting RAINN's vital mission.
For more information about invisaWear and the custom charm collection, visit https://www.invisawear.com/. To learn more about RAINN and its programs, visit https://www.rainn.org/.
About invisaWear:
invisaWear creates smart jewelry and accessories with safety technology hidden inside. A double-click will alert ADT, the #1 Name in Security, to notify up to 5 emergency contacts and 9-1-1 with your GPS location!
At invisaWear, our mission is to harness the power of technology for good, creating innovative and effective personal safety solutions that empower individuals to live their lives with confidence and liberation from worry and anxiety. We believe that everyone deserves to feel safe and secure, and that technology can play a vital role in achieving this goal.
About RAINN:
RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE(4673) or visiting hotline.RAINN.org.
