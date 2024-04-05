Key West Travel Advisor Earns Prestigious Condé Nast Achievement
Stephanie Goldberg-Glazer Named Condé Nast Traveler Top Travel Specialist 2024
Being named a Condé Nast Top Travel Specialist is as big an honor as earning our clients’ trust. I am grateful for my team, and our clients who allow us to help make the most of their vacation time.”HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Goldberg-Glazer, Chief Experience Officer of Live Well, Travel Often, has been named one of Condé Nast Traveler's Top Travel Specialists for 2024.
Goldberg-Glazer and Live Well, Travel Often earned a spot on the list for exceptional knowledge, extensive travel experience, superb customer service, and the overall value they bring to their clients. Honorees are considered a premier source for unique travel experiences. The Top Travel Specialists list appeared in the April 2024 print issue of Condé Nast Traveler magazine, and is available online at www.cntraveler.com.
This is the latest in a series of recognitions Goldberg-Glazer has received in the luxury travel industry for her exceptional ability to create seamless, multi-country journeys around the world with expertise throughout Europe, Asia, and many other global destinations. “Stephanie’s knowledge base is extensive and allows her to create pampered journeys for luxury travelers, many of whom work with her multiple times per year”, says Vanessa McGovern, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for Gifted Travel Network.
Goldberg-Glazer shares this honor with her team at LWTO: “I’m proud of the work we do together to create client experiences worthy of a place on this prestigious list” she said. “Being named to Condé Nast’s Top Travel Specialists for 2024 is as big an honor as earning our clients’ trust to create memorable journeys for them, year after year. I am grateful for my fantastic team, and for the clients who allow us to partner with them to make the most of their vacation time.”
The Condé Nast Traveler recognition is the latest in several Live Well, Travel Often accolades including: Virtuoso Cruise Icon List for 2023 and 2024, and Gifted Travel Network Top Producers Club. Additionally, Goldberg-Glazer has been tapped for her travel expertise for articles in numerous publications, including The Washington Post, USA Today, and Martha Stewart Weddings.
