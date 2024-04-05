Verizon Business provides NASA with a network solution to allow for a live broadcast of solar eclipse

WASHINGTON, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has partnered with NASA to provide a network solution that will allow for a live broadcast of the solar eclipse on April 8. Verizon Business, with essential support from Leidos, provisioned 1GB E-Line service from the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland to the John Glenn Space Center. This provisioning effort was accomplished in fewer than 30 days, which is key, as it has enabled NASA to thoroughly test video and broadcast applications in advance of the eclipse.



"This project is yet another example of the ability of our public sector team to deliver the types of solutions and technology that have helped make us a trusted partner for federal agencies like NASA,” said Michael Adams, associate vice president for federal civilian services at Verizon. “Our team's ability to meet this tight deadline helped ensure that NASA will be able to broadcast the eclipse to all who wish to watch and experience this unique event.”

This connectivity will enable NASA to bring in multiple video feeds from across the United States, including telescope views and broadcast commentary, which are combined to deliver the broadcast to NASA viewers around the world.

Verizon is a major technology partner to the federal government. Recent awards include a $15 million task order with the U.S. Navy’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation agency to upgrade communications infrastructure, and a nearly $450 million expansion of its existing partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers and healthcare facilities to supply mobile devices and mission-critical communications from Verizon Frontline to support during the VA’s disaster recovery missions and other emergencies.

