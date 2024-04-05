Medical Robots Market is Expected to Reach $33.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Robots market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $33.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is fuelled by technological advancements, an aging population, and rising chronic diseases. Furthermore, the increasing need for automation in healthcare, improving reimbursement scenario, and advancements in healthcare funding & infrastructure is expected to increase the adoption of medical robotics in future.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2916860

Medical Robots Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $16.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $33.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% Market Size Available for 2018–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Products & Services, Type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, And Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Key Market Driver Growing need to minimize medication errors

Based on products & services, the medical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. Among these, the instruments and accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the medical robots market in 2023, attributed to the recurrent purchase of instruments & accessories to be used with the robotic systems.

Based on type, the medical robots market is segmented into surgical robotic system, hospital & pharmacy, rehabilitation robotic systems, radiosurgery robotic systems, and hospital & pharmacy robotic systems. The surgical robotic systems have been further segmented into surgical robotic systems by application - soft tissue surgery (general surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery and other applications) and hard tissue surgery (knee & hip surgery and spine surgery). The rehabilitation robotic systems have been further segmented into rehabilitation robotic systems by type -therapeutic robotic systems, assistive robotic systems, exoskeleton robotic systems, and other rehabilitation robotic systems. The hospital & pharmacy robotic systems have been further segmented into - pharmacy robotic systems (robotic dispensing systems, compounding robotic systems, other pharmacy robotic systems), and hospital robotic systems (delivery robotic systems, telepresence robotic systems, diagnostic robotic systems, and other hospital robotic systems).

In 2023, the surgical robotic segment accounted for the largest share, attributing to the rising cases of conditions needing surgeries, the increasing number of surgeries performed worldwide with greater stability than the human hand, the reduced number of incisions, and the increasing adoption of surgical robots.

Based on end user, the medical robots market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmacies, rehabilitation centers, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the Medical robots market. Higher adoption of medical robots in hospitals & clinics, and rising number of surgical procedures performed in these facilities amplifies the demand for medical robots for hospitals & clinics.

The Medical robots market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2023, Asia Pacific was the fastest growing segment in Medical robots market attributed to the growing incidence of chronic disorders, incaresed adoption of medical robots by payers and patients, rising government initiatives.

Buy a Medical Robots Industry Report (192 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=2916860

Medical Robots market major players covered in the report, such as:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Medtronic Plc (US)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

Aethon (US)

and Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Omnicell, Inc. (US)

Arxium (Canada)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (US)

Zap Surgical Systems, Inc. (US)

Renishaw Plc (UK)

Hocoma Ag (Switzerland)

Accuray Incorporated (US)

CMR Surgical (UK)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US)

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (US)

Lifeward, Inc. (Israel)

Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan)

Avateramedical Gmbh (Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

and Swisslog Healthcare (Switzerland)

Zoll Medical Corporation (US)

Relay Robotics (US)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=2916860

The study categorizes the medical robots market into the following segments and subsegments:

Medical robots market, By Product & Service

Instruments & Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services

Medical robots market, By Type

Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys

Surgical Robotic Systems Surgical Robotic Systems, By Application Soft Tissue Robotic System General Surgery Gynecological Surgery Urological Surgery Other Applications Hard Tissue Robotic System Knee & Hip Surgery Spine Surgery

Rehabilitation Robotic Systems Therapeutic Robotic Systems Assistive Robotic Systems Exoskeleton Robotic Systems Other Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems Pharmacy Robotic Systems, By Type Robotic Dispensing Systems Compounding Robotic Systems Other Pharmacy Robotic Systems Hospital Robotic Systems Hospital Robotic Systems, By Type Delivery Robotic Systems Telepresence Robotic Systems Diagnostic Robotic Systems Other Hospital Robotic Systems



Medical robots market, By End User

Self-screening mHealth Apps

Telehealth & Virtual Care Solutions

Continuous Monitoring Wearable Devices

AI-based Screening Tools

Remote Mental Health Platforms

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmacies

Rehabilitation Centers

Other End Users

Medical robots Market, By Region,

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=2916860

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers of medical robots

Suppliers and distributors of medical robots

Third-party refurbishers/suppliers

Clinical settings

Educational institutions

Group purchasing organizations (GPOs)

Academic medical centers and universities

Corporate entities

Community centers

Government institutes

Market research & consulting firms

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Venture capitalists & investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the medical robots market by product & service, type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall medical robots market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of

the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions:

North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements & collaborations, and approvals

To benchmark players within the medical robots market using the Competitive Evaluation Matrix, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offering

Related Reports:

Endoscopy Equipment Market

Radiotherapy Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Surgical Robots Market

Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-robotic-systems-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-robotic-systems.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com