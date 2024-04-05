Stord Acquires ProPack, Supplement Fulfillment Leader with Temperature-Controlled Warehouses across North America
Acquisition broadens Stord’s DTC and B2B fulfillment capabilities for high growth omnichannel brands
This acquisition expands Stord’s comprehensive suite of products & services for our customers. Accelerates revenue & volume scale, & cements us as a leading North American fulfillment platform.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stord, a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and supply chain technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands, announced today its acquisition of ProPack Logistics, a renowned provider of fulfillment services.
— Sean Henry
With over 30 years of experience, ProPack has established itself as a trusted partner for world-class multichannel fulfillment, last-mile shipping, and value-added and reverse logistics services. ProPack’s Temperature-controlled, GMP Certified, and FDA-registered network contributes to its leading position in the Supplement and Nutritional Products industry. This strategic acquisition further expands Stord's fulfillment network throughout the US and Canada, and strengthens its ability to provide comprehensive and tailored supply chain physical and digital solutions to its customers.
ProPack operates six well-established warehouses across the United States and Canada, with locations supporting Seattle, WA; Salt Lake City, UT; Nashville, TN; Vancouver, BC; and Mississauga, ON. These strategically positioned facilities enable ProPack to efficiently reach customers for swift delivery and complement Stord’s existing nationwide network of fulfillment centers in Atlanta, GA; North Haven, CT; Dallas, TX; Reno, NV; and Las Vegas, NV, and its network of strategic partner facilities.
By integrating ProPack's extensive network and expertise, Stord expands its reach and capabilities, further enhancing its logistics infrastructure and services to its customers. In total, Stord now operates 1.6MM square feet of fulfillment centers across ten markets, shipping over 25MM DTC and B2B orders annually.
"We are thrilled to join forces with ProPack," said Sean Henry, Co-Founder and CEO of Stord. "Their strong multichannel processes, proprietary systems, and extensive fulfillment experience in the nutrition and supplement category perfectly complements our cloud supply chain solutions. This acquisition expands Stord’s comprehensive suite of products and services tailored to our customers. Further, this acquisition accelerates Stord’s revenue and volume scale, and cements our position as a leading North American e-commerce and fulfillment platform."
ProPack takes pride in its client-centric approach, emphasizing meaningful relationships and collaborative partnerships. With a strong commitment to customer service excellence, ProPack has built a reputation for providing exceptional support and delivering top-notch performance. This aligns seamlessly with Stord's customer obsession and further solidifies the value-add Stord brings to its customers.
"This partnership with Stord is an exciting opportunity for ProPack," said Alex Snyder, Founder and President of ProPack. "Our ongoing investments in people, systems, and infrastructure have allowed us to provide reliable solutions that support the growth of our customers. By combining forces, we can leverage Stord's advanced supply chain software suite to expand our reach, enabling us to deliver even greater value and drive success for our combined, growing customer base."
Stord's acquisition of ProPack is another significant milestone in its growth journey, expanding revenue, profitability, and combined order volume for both companies. Driven by the mission to make supply chains a competitive advantage for all companies, the integrated capabilities of both companies will empower businesses to optimize their supply chain operations, maximize efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in today's dynamic market.
The terms of acquisition were not disclosed.
About Stord
Stord is a leading provider of omnichannel fulfillment services and technology—including fulfillment, warehousing, and transportation, complemented by OMS and WMS software—for high-volume mid-market and enterprise brands and for 3PLs. Stord's mission is to make brands' supply chains their competitive advantage.
With Stord, brands are able to sell more, save money, and reduce headaches: fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, and access to more channels drive revenue growth; our economy of scale and software optimize the cost of every order; and our end-to-end solution keeps teams streamlined and focused on building their businesses and boosting customer satisfaction.
Leading DTC and B2B companies like Athletic Greens, Native, Tula, American Giant, and Thrasio use Stord to make their supply chains a competitive advantage. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, and Salesforce Ventures.
For media inquiries, please contact:
press@stord.com
David Packman
Stord
press@stord.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram