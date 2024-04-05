Cloud Compliance Market to Boom at USD 89.8 billion by 2030: Navigating the Evolving Regulatory Landscape in Cloud
the Cloud Compliance Market Size was valued at USD 30.0 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 89.8 billion by 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cloud Compliance Market Size was valued at USD 30.0 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 89.8 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Cloud compliance refers to the adherence of cloud-based systems to internal and external regulations. Businesses operate under a multitude of regulations, encompassing data privacy, security, and financial compliance. Cloud compliance solutions empower organizations to assess compliance risks and implement necessary controls to stay current with evolving regulatory requirements.
Market Analysis:
Several key factors are propelling the growth of the cloud compliance market:
Heightened Awareness of Cloud Security Risks: The increasing frequency of cyberattacks and data breaches targeting cloud environments has heightened awareness of cloud security risks. Businesses are actively seeking cloud compliance solutions to bolster their security posture and mitigate potential vulnerabilities.
Increased Demand for Compliance Automation: Large enterprises face the challenge of managing compliance across a vast and complex IT infrastructure. Cloud compliance solutions that automate compliance tasks, such as risk assessments and reporting, are gaining significant traction, streamlining the compliance process and reducing manual errors.
Get a Sample of Cloud Compliance Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3352
Major The Key Players of Cloud Compliance Market
Microsoft
IBM
Check Point
AT&T
Broadcom
Qualys
Nutanix
Sophos
Oracle
and Palo Alto Networks
Segment Analysis:
The cloud compliance market can be segmented by component (software and services) and application.
Software Dominates: The software segment currently holds the dominant market share, encompassing solutions for managing regulatory and standard requirements across various domains such as enterprise risk management, environmental health and safety, audits, training, and customer/supplier management.
Audit & Compliance Management Takes the Lead: Within applications, the audit & compliance management segment leads the market. This is due to the crucial role of internal and external audits in identifying areas for improvement in an organization's compliance procedures.
Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Cloud Compliance Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3352
Key Market Segments
By Cloud Model
IaaS
PaaS
SaaS
By Component
Solution
Services
By Application
Audit and Compliance Management
Threat Detection
Activity Monitoring
Visibility & Risk Assessment
Other Applications
By Organization Size
Large Size
Small and Medium Size
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War:
The ongoing war in Ukraine has had a noticeable impact on the cloud compliance market. The war has triggered economic uncertainty and global risk, leading businesses to become more cautious about migrating their data and applications to the cloud. This has resulted in a temporary slowdown in the growth of the cloud compliance market. Sophos, a leading cybersecurity company, reported a 10% revenue loss in the first quarter of 2023, citing the war as a contributing factor. The war has also presented specific challenges for cloud compliance companies, with some being forced to suspend operations in Russia and Ukraine.
The Impact of Ongoing Recession:
The global recession presents both challenges and opportunities for the cloud compliance market.
Reduced Investment in Cloud Computing: The recession has led to a decline in investments in cloud computing, impacting the demand for cloud compliance services. This, in turn, has dampened the market growth, even forcing some companies to shut down. Trustwave, a cybersecurity firm, announced layoffs of 10% of its workforce in April 2023, citing the recession as a contributing factor.
However, the recession can also serve as a catalyst for:
Increased Focus on Cost-Effectiveness: The economic downturn may compel businesses to seek cost-effective solutions for managing compliance. Cloud compliance solutions can help organizations optimize their IT infrastructure and streamline compliance processes, potentially leading to cost savings in the long run.
Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Cloud Compliance Market report 2023-2030@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3352
Key Regional Analysis:
North America currently holds the dominant position in the cloud compliance market, accounting for the highest revenue share. The United States boasts a strong emphasis on digital transformation, with businesses acting as early adopters of cutting-edge technologies. This includes big data analytics, additive manufacturing, the Internet of Things (IoT), connected industries, AI, machine learning (ML), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). Additionally, the US is at the forefront of adopting the latest telecommunication technologies like 5G, 4G, and LTE. These factors contribute significantly to North America's leadership in the cloud compliance market.
Key Takeaways from the Cloud Compliance Market Study:
Software & Audit Management Lead: Cloud compliance software dominates the market, while audit & compliance management is the leading application segment due to the critical role of audits in maintaining compliance.
Geopolitical & Economic Impact: The Russia-Ukraine war and global recession pose temporary challenges, with businesses taking a cautious approach to cloud migration. However, the recession may also drive cost-conscious businesses towards cloud compliance solutions.
North America Leads the Way: The US, with its emphasis on digital transformation and early adoption of new technologies, positions North America as the frontrunner in the cloud compliance market.
Recent Developments: Strategic collaborations like Oracle-Anaconda and Oracle-Commvault highlight the growing focus on securing open-source tools and offering data services across cloud environments.
Recent Developments:
Aug-2022: Oracle collaborated with Anaconda, a provider of the world’s most popular data science platform. This collaboration has been focused on offering secure open-source Python and Resource tools & packages through embedded or enabled Anacondas repositories across OCI's AI and ML services.
Jun-2022: Oracle has expanded its existing partnership with Commvault, a global leader in intelligent data services across on premises, cloud, SaaS and PaaS environments. Under this partnership, as part of Commvault's multi cloud strategy and available in all commercial OCI regions worldwide, Metallics' industry services will be offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, OCI, which is part of Commvault's multi cloud strategy and available in all commercial OCI regions worldwide.
About Us
SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube