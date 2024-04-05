Pizza for Procrastinators: H&R Block Partners with Domino's® to Incentivize Last-Minute Tax Filers to Finish Returns by April 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of filers that wait until April 15 to file their taxes is surprisingly high according to H&R Block and IRS data. This year, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), the company that revolutionized the tax services industry, is helping last-minute filers lower their stress level and experience the joy of completing an important task five days ahead of the filing deadline. New clients who file in-person or virtually with an H&R Block tax pro by April 10th will receive $10 in free food at Domino's¹.



“The early filer gets their return sooner, but procrastinators get pizza,” said Mark Darling, SVP U.S. Retail Operations, H&R Block. “We understand that people are busy and the thought of completing your return can be intimidating, but filing your taxes doesn’t have to be taxing.”

More than five million people switched to H&R Block in 2023 for its reliable tax filing products and services, all backed by the company’s 100% accuracy, maximum refund guarantees, and upfront, transparent pricing.² Tax prep starts at $89.

“We have 60,000 tax professionals ready to help you get your maximum refund and we offer several ways to work with them when and how it is convenient for you. And with 9,000 U.S. offices, there is an H&R Block location in every state and within five miles of most Americans,” said Darling.

H&R Block offers unparalleled ease, convenience, and peace of mind for consumers at tax time, and throughout the year. To take advantage of this offer:

Submit Docs: Gather your tax documents and drop them off with the receptionist at your nearest H&R Block location or upload them to the MyBlock app.

Gather your tax documents and drop them off with the receptionist at your nearest H&R Block location or upload them to the MyBlock app. Speak with a Pro: Schedule a 15-minute chat with your tax pro in-person or virtually. In most cases same-day appointments are available and walk-ins are always welcome.

Schedule a 15-minute chat with your tax pro in-person or virtually. In most cases same-day appointments are available and walk-ins are always welcome. Complete Your Return: Review, approve, and sign the completed return in-person or virtually via the MyBlock app.



Click here to learn more about this offer or to schedule an appointment with a tax pro.



Valid at participating U.S. offices for new clients only who complete and submit a 2023 personal income tax return between April 4 to 10, 2024 while supplies last. Coupon code 76862 must be presented prior to completion of initial tax office interview. Qualifying clients will receive their Domino’s gift card on or before April 15, 2024. A new client is an individual who did not use Block Advisors or H&R Block office services to prepare his or her 2022 return. Void if transferred and where prohibited. No cash value. Offer ends April 10, 2024. OBTP#B13696-BR. ©2024 HRB Tax Group, Inc. Domino’s Gift Card delivered by email. See gift card for terms & conditions. Domino’s® and the modular logo are registered trademarks of Domino’s IP Holder LLC. All tax situations are different. Not everyone gets a refund. See hrblock.com/guarantees for complete details. Total number of new customers using assisted or DIY tax solutions regardless of other prior tax preparer or method. See hrblock.com/guarantees for complete details.



